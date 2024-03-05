Haitian leader who was mysteriously absent arrives in Puerto Rico on his way home to quell violence

'I'm too far away:' 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
It’s the one question on the minds of all Haitians ever since armed gangs plunged the long-suffering Caribbean nation into near anarchy: Where in the world is the prime minister?
The embattled Ariel Henry, who assumed power following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, has been notably absent since the country's latest and most serious outbreak of violence started last week. Henry has stayed silent as he crisscrosses the world, from South America to Africa, with no announced date of return.
Meanwhile, armed groups have seized on the power void, exchanging gunfire with police at Haiti’s main international airport on Monday and instigating a mass escape from the country’s two biggest prisons.
Even a decree declaring a state of emergency and curfew to restore order lacked Henry's imprint. It was signed by his finance minister, who is serving as acting prime minister.
“It’s the million-dollar question,” said Jake Johnston, a research associate at the Washington-based Center for Economic and Policy Research. “The fact that he hasn’t even opened his mouth since the violence began has stoked all sorts of speculation.”
By Tuesday afternoon, the mystery seemed to ease after officials said Henry landed in Puerto Rico. He arrived late in the afternoon to San Juan on a chartered flight that originated in New Jersey. Tracking data showed the flight was heading toward Dominican Republic, which shares with Haiti the island of Hispaniola, but circled mid-flight before diverting to Puerto Rico.
Hours before he arrived in Puerto Rico, the Dominican government announced that it was immediately suspending all air traffic with Haiti.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer who leads a federation of gangs that has claimed responsibility for the attacks, repeated Tuesday his goal of blocking Henry’s return and forcing his resignation.
“Our goal is to break the system,” Chérizier, who fashions himself a Robin Hood crusader and goes by the name of Barbecue, told journalists at an impromptu news conference in a slum in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. The gang leader was surrounded by men in ski masks carrying heavy assault rifles.
"We are fighting against Ariel with the last drop of our blood,” he said.
Gangs opened fire on police late Monday outside the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, where Henry would likely land should he return home.
An armoured truck could be seen on the tarmac shooting at gangs trying to enter the airport as scores of employees and other workers fled from whizzing bullets. The airport was closed when the attack occurred, with no planes operating and no passengers on site. It remained closed Tuesday.
Schools and banks were also closed Tuesday, and public transport ground to a standstill.
“Haiti is now under the control of the gangs. The government isn’t present,” said Michel St-Louis, 40, standing in front of a burned-down police station in the capital. “I’m hoping they can keep Henry out so whoever takes power can restore order.”
While Haiti's problems run deep and defy any quick fix, Henry himself is increasingly unpopular. His inability to govern effectively has stoked calls for him to step aside that the gangs are also embracing, if only to advance their own criminal interests, Johnston said.
Henry was last seen Friday in Kenya on a mission to salvage a multinational security force the east African nation was set to lead under the auspices of the United Nations. He left Haiti more than a week ago to attend a meeting of Caribbean leaders in Guyana, where a deadline was announced — by others, not Henry — to delay repeatedly postponed elections yet again. The balloting was pushed back to mid-2025.
That announcement is what appears to have triggered the latest explosion of violence. It began with a direct challenge from Chérizier, who said he would target government ministers in an effort to prevent Henry's return and force his resignation.
He appeared to make good on that threat over the next few days as gangs launched attacks on the central bank, the airport, even the national soccer stadium. The culmination of the coordinated offensive came over the weekend when a jailbreak at the National Penitentiary and another prison released onto the streets of the capital more than 5,000 inmates, many of whom had been serving time for murder, kidnapping and other violent crimes.
The prime minister's office did not respond to repeated requests for comment, nor has it said when Henry expects to return.
A soft-spoken neurosurgeon, Henry positions himself as a transitional figure and peacemaker who has the backing of the U.S. government — long Haiti's dominant foreign ally and the key to any stabilization effort.
But the Biden administration's support has not translated into popularity at home, where Henry is reviled. Since he took power more than two years ago, the economy has been in free fall, food prices have skyrocketed and gang violence has surged.
Last year, more than 8,400 people were reported killed, injured or kidnapped, more than double the number reported in 2022. The UN estimates that nearly half of Haiti's 11 million people need humanitarian assistance, but this year's humanitarian appeal for US$674 million has received just US$17 million — about 2.5 per cent of what's needed.
Additionally, Henry has been unable to bring Haiti's disparate political actors into an agreement on general elections, which have not been held since 2015.
The recent surge in violence has renewed pressure on the U.S. and other foreign powers to quickly deploy a security force to prevent further bloodshed. The Biden administration has pledged funding and logistical support for any multinational force but has steadfastly refused to commit U.S. troops.
Dan Foote, who as the Biden envoy opposed calls for any American boots on the ground in Haiti, said a U.S.-led military intervention can no longer be avoided.
“It's an absolute necessity now,” Foote said in an interview. “We've let this slide from worse to worst, all the while abdicating our responsibility to others. But nobody can argue that Haiti isn't a failed state when the penitentiary gets emptied out.”
Kirby gave no indication the Biden administration was reconsidering its refusal to deploy troops.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said he was unaware of any discussion of a “formal U.N. peacekeeping mission” separate from the multinational security force the UN Security Council endorsed last year. That force would involve 1,000 mostly Kenyan police officers instead of UN blue helmet peacekeepers.
While elections remain the best way to stabilize the country once the security is restored, the U.S. will have to abandon its support for Henry for an intervention to succeed, he said.
“Any elections administered by Henry won't be accepted by the Haitian people,” he said. “If not for our backing, Haitians would’ve thrown Henry out long ago.”
Goodman reported from Miami. Associated Press writers Edith Lederer at the United Nations and Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Electricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
For some Canadians, spring weather means the arrival of allergy season. After a warmer-than-usual winter, have your allergies started earlier than usual? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
A man who purchased a gun with his son four days before a Michigan school shooting is headed to trial, accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented the teen from killing four students and wounding others.
U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their parties' nominations Tuesday during the biggest day of the primary campaign, despite many voters preferring something other than a November rematch from four years ago.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is dispatching 140 state troopers throughout Florida, including Miami Beach, in an effort to curb outbreaks of spring break violence.
Russia's spymaster said Tuesday that opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes, a statement that appeared to reflect the Kremlin's efforts to assuage international outrage over the death of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe.
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
Nunavut and the federal government are spending nearly $36 million to improve access to health care in the territory.
The co-founder of a specialty pharmacy that was at the centre of a deadly national meningitis outbreak in 2012 pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan, authorities said Tuesday.
Scientists have voted against a proposal to declare a new geological epoch called the Anthropocene to reflect how profoundly human activity has altered the planet.
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Complaints by a movie weapons supervisor to managers went unheeded as she sought more time and resources to fulfill safety duties on the set of the Western movie 'Rust,' where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer, a workplace safety investigator testified Tuesday at the trial.
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
The ice cream parlour booth where Tony Soprano may or may not have been whacked has sold for more than US$82,000.
Big Tech stocks pulled Wall Street down to its worst day in three weeks. Apple was one of the heaviest weights on the market. Microsoft, Tesla and other influential stocks also sank.
The mid-January deadline for businesses to qualify for partial forgiveness of pandemic loans likely played a major role in driving up business insolvencies that month, said the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Gold rose Tuesday after notching a record high the prior day, as investors continue to bet the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the back half of the year.
Bella Thomson, the 10-year-old from Swift Current, Sask., who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
A group of seven hospitality workers were in 'disbelief and excitement' after learning they won the lottery together after just eight months of playing as a team.
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday to review a hit in the team's Monday night loss to the Seattle Kraken.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
