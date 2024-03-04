Haiti orders a curfew after gangs overrun its two largest prisons. Thousands have escaped

Ex-Ontario nuclear power plant worker denied bail after allegedly leaking secret information
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
Authorities in Haiti have ordered a nighttime curfew after an explosion of violence when gang gunmen overran the two biggest prisons and freed thousands of inmates over the weekend.
A 72-hour state of emergency began Sunday night. The government said it would set out to find the killers, kidnappers and other criminals who fled.
"The police were ordered to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and apprehend all offenders," said a statement from Finance Minister Patrick Boivert, who is serving as acting prime minister.
Gangs already were estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital. They are increasingly coordinating their actions and choosing once unthinkable targets like the Central Bank.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry travelled abroad last week to try to salvage support for bringing in a United Nations-backed security force to help stabilize Haiti in its conflict with increasingly powerful crime groups.
Haiti's National Police has roughly 9,000 officers to provide security for more than 11 million people, according to the UN. They are routinely overwhelmed and outgunned.
The deadly weekend marked a new low in Haiti's downward spiral of violence. At least nine people had been killed since Thursday -- four of them police officers -- as gangs stepped up coordinated attacks on state institutions in Port-au-Prince, including the international airport and national soccer stadium.
But the attack on the National Penitentiary late Saturday shocked Haitians who are accustomed to living under the constant threat of violence.
Colombian inmate accused of participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise speaks with journalists inside his cell at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 3, 2024 (Odelyn Joseph / AP Photo)
Almost all of the estimated 4,000 inmates escaped. Three bodies with gunshot wounds lay at the prison entrance Sunday.
In another neighbourhood, the bloodied corpses of two men with their hands tied behind the backs lay face down as residents walked past roadblocks set up with burning tires.
Among the few dozen people who chose to stay in prison are 18 former Colombian soldiers accused of working as mercenaries in the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
"Please, please help us," one of the men, Francisco Uribe, said in a message widely shared on social media. "They are massacring people indiscriminately inside the cells."
Colombia's foreign ministry has called on Haiti to provide "special protection" for the men.
Workers put down a fire set at an office of Haiti's power company during a protest to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 1, 2024 (Odelyn Joseph / AP Photo)
A second Port-au-Prince prison containing around 1,400 inmates was also overrun.
Gunfire was reported in several neighbourhoods in the capital. Internet service for many residents was down as Haiti's top mobile network said a fibre optic cable connection was slashed during the rampage.
After gangs opened fire at Haiti's international airport last week, the U.S. Embassy said it was halting all official travel to the country. On Sunday night, it urged all American citizens to depart as soon as possible.
The Biden administration, which has refused to commit troops to any multinational force for Haiti while offering money and logistical support, said it was monitoring the rapidly deteriorating security situation with grave concern.
The surge in attacks follows violent protests that turned deadlier in recent days as the prime minister went to Kenya seeking to move ahead on the proposed U.N.-backed security mission to be led by that East African country.
Henry took over as prime minister following Moise's assassination and has postponed plans to hold parliamentary and presidential elections, which haven't happened in almost a decade.
Jimmy Cherizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who now runs a gang federation, has claimed responsibility for the surge in attacks. He said the goal is to capture Haiti's police chief and government ministers and prevent Henry's return.
The prime minister, a neurosurgeon, has shrugged off calls for him to resign and didn't comment when asked if he felt it was safe to come home.
Associated Press writers Joshua Goodman in Miami and Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed to this report
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says he is 'deeply concerned' about the emergence of measles outbreaks in Canada, a risk that has grown as infections soar abroad and the country continues to struggle to meet vaccination targets.
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Workers are clearing out a central Halifax homeless encampment today -- one week after a municipal deadline passed for residents to leave it and four other sites previously approved by the city.
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
Health experts say there is the potential for small-scale 'sporadic' community transmission of measles in Ontario after a vaccinated adult contracted the disease.
Canada is launching a resource to help retain and support nurses amid greater workloads, abuse as well as high rates of burnout, stress, anxiety and depression.
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Increasingly powerful gangs have attacked prisons and the airport serving Haiti's capital in recent days, forcing businesses and schools to close as hundreds of people fled.
An American employee of the U.S. embassy in Israel has died, an embassy spokesperson said on Monday, adding that foul play was not suspected.
The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of highly classified intelligence reports and other documents on social media pleaded guilty on Monday to willfully retaining and disseminating national defence information.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
French lawmakers approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution during a historic joint session of parliament in at the Palace of Versailles on Monday.
A House of Commons committee has declined to vote on a Conservative request to delve into the activities of two scientists who were fired from a high-security lab over their dealings with China.
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference has agreed to a federal request to present some evidence behind closed doors.
As Canada faces a severe shortage of nurses and doctors, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from health-care professionals about why they left the country for opportunities in another country.
Prostate cancer remains a significant concern in my practice, which is why I emphasize the importance of early detection. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be nearly 300,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the U.S. and about 35,000 deaths in 2024.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk for over US$128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
The production is slick, the drums are on point, and the vocals sound great, but a titan of Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene hears something off about "It Could Be Worse" and "Tales of The Atlantic," two songs generated in less than a minute by a powerful algorithm.
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is retiring from the NFL, the 36-year-old announced at an emotional news conference Monday.
With a nod to Surrealism and an obsession with detail, the official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveiled on Monday, highlight the capital's historic monuments and sports facilities.
Josh Donaldson says he’s retiring after a 13-year career in which he was voted the 2015 AL MVP while with the Toronto Blue Jays and was selected to three All-Star Games.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
