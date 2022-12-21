GOP hardliners ratchet up demands amid calls for unity behind McCarthy's speakership bid
The GOP fight for House speaker intensified on Monday with a group of incoming chairmen demanding that their party fall in line behind House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy -- and his conservative critics pushing back.
McCarthy, who lacks the 218 votes to become speaker on January 3 amid opposition from at least five House Republicans, has moved for the past several weeks to try to win them over with deal-cutting and potential rules changes to empower rank-and-file members.
But they have yet to commit to backing him, prompting a growing public pressure campaign from GOP leaders, his staunchest allies and former U.S. President Donald Trump to unite ahead of the crucial vote. If McCarthy loses more than four GOP votes, he would be denied the 218 votes he needs to win the speakership, meaning the race could go to multiple ballots for the first time since 1923. It's unclear what would happen if the fight persists.
The uncertainty has prompted a growing push by McCarthy allies to warn that a messy fight would undermine the majority they spent four years to win back.
"Let us not squander this majority before we even take back the gavels," the incoming chairs wrote in a letter on Monday. "Time is of the essence, and the American people want us to get to work now. Majorities are earned, never given -- and the American people will remember how we choose to begin ours."
But some were not moved -- including Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Trump ally who has vowed to deny McCarthy the 218 votes to win the speakership.
"I will be for Trump for President, but I will not follow him in supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker," Gaetz said in an interview with conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican of Colorado, has not yet said if she will vote for McCarthy. But she has demanded that the House rules be changed so that one individual member can call for a vote to push for the ouster of a sitting speaker -- known on Capitol Hill as a "motion to vacate." She suggested that issue is a red line for her.
"You cannot demand more responsibility without accountability. From the beginning I have said my hardline is vacate the chair. We have to have an accountability mechanism on the speaker of the House," Boebert said on the same program. "This is third in command for the presidency of the United States of America and we are going to strip away the one check and balance members of Congress have on the Speaker of the House?"
McCarthy has signaled a willingness to negotiate on that issue, but neither he nor many of his allies are willing to go as far as hardliners like Boebert want, warning it would lead to chaos in the chamber.
If Boebert comes out opposed to McCarthy, she would join the five other GOP dissidents -- Gaetz, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Bob Good of Virginia and Matt Rosendale of Montana.
The five GOP members have warned they may vote as a bloc on January 3, meaning they'll all vote the same way. Biggs, who secured 31 votes when he lost the GOP nomination for speaker against McCarthy last month, has told CNN he's "not bluffing" and plans to run for speaker when the full House votes next month. That would give the opposition a candidate to support in protest of McCarthy.
Biggs has refused to say whether he would continue to stay in the race if it went to multiple ballots.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2025
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Annual inflation rate fell slightly to 6.8 per cent in November
Canada's annual inflation rate edged down slightly to 6.8 per cent in November.
Cold air spreading across Canada will bring messy weather to Ontario, Quebec; heading for Atlantic Canada
Freezing rain, extreme cold and blowing snow are expected in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada this weekend during the busiest travel period of the year.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Should Canada produce more medicine amid ongoing shortages? Trudeau isn't sure
As Canada faces an ongoing shortage of children's medications, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't know if ramping up domestic production of pharmaceuticals is the right approach to addressing the problem.
Here to stay, or time to do away? Here is what MPs have heard about hybrid sittings
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
Winter weather brings extreme cold, snow to B.C., as Ontario and Quebec brace for storm
Winter is striking Canada with a vengeance, with freezing temperatures and delayed flights in B.C., a potential polar vortex brewing in Alberta, and Ontario and southern Quebec bracing for what is expected to be a significant storm this weekend.
LGBTQ2S+ refugee group urges Ottawa to help as fraction of Afghans seeking aid resettled
LGBTQ2S+ refugee group Rainbow Railroad has only been able to resettle four per cent of the nearly 3,800 Afghans who have asked it for help since the Taliban took over their country.
-
Holocaust survivors share message of hope during Hanukkah
Holocaust survivors from around the globe are marking the third day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony as Jews worldwide worry about a sharp increase in antisemitism in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured.
Filmmaker recording behind-the-scenes Pelosi documentary captures chaos of Capitol riot
When filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi was recording footage for her behind-the-scenes documentary about her mother, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she suddenly found herself covering a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.
U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas.
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
-
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
Don't get drunk: U.K. govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
U.S. Congress moves to ban TikTok from government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
Some American black bears are turning red, researchers now say they know why
In a new study, researchers from the United States and Canada have identified the genetic mutation in American black bears causing them to turn red or cinnamon-coloured.
Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan column most complained about ever: U.K. press regulator
A Sun newspaper column by British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry's wife Meghan has become the press standards regulator's most complained about article, it said on Tuesday, with more than 17,500 complaints received.
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack's death in 'Titanic' to rest 'once and for all'
Ever since 'Titanic' came out 25 years ago, a debate has arisen about a pivotal scene toward the end that has become almost as iconic as the film itself.
World shares mostly higher after slight gains on Wall St.
European shares were higher Wednesday after a mixed session in Asia in the absence of major data releases.
Trump tax audits required by law were delayed, panel says
A report issued Tuesday by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed, and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax filings of the former U.S. president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Sustainable gift-wrapping ideas and presents for the holidays
Candice Batista, an environmental journalist, shows eco-friendly ways to wrap a gift and offers other sustainable gift ideas.
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadian Premier League voluntarily recognizes new players' association
The Canadian Premier League says it has voluntarily recognized that the Professional Footballers Association of Canada will represent professional soccer players under contract to CPL teams.
Mets swoop in overnight, snatch Correa for US$315M: reports
In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets hours after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, according to media reports.
Racers, mechanics, tinkerers converting classic cars to EVs
A small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles.
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.