GOP hardliners ratchet up demands amid calls for unity behind McCarthy's speakership bid

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Dec. 13, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP) Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Dec. 13, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed by a gunman in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

  • Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

    A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.

  • China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

    China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social