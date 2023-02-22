Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world
War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. The world is a more unstable and fearful place since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, 2022.
One year on, thousands of Ukrainian civilians are dead, and countless buildings have been destroyed. Tens of thousands of troops have been killed or seriously wounded on each side. Beyond Ukraine's borders, the invasion shattered European security, redrew nations' relations with one another and frayed a tightly woven global economy.
Here are five ways the war has changed the world:
THE RETURN OF EUROPEAN WAR
Three months before the invasion, then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scoffed at suggestions that the British army needed more heavy weapons. "The old concepts of fighting big tank battles on European landmass," he said, "are over."
Johnson is now urging the U.K. to send more battle tanks to help Ukraine repel Russian forces.
Despite the role played by new technology such as satellites and drones, this 21st-century conflict in many ways resembles one from the 20th. Fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region is a brutal slog, with mud, trenches and bloody infantry assaults reminiscent of World War I.
The conflict has sparked a new arms race that reminds some analysts of the 1930s buildup to the Second World War. Russia has mobilized hundreds of thousands of conscripts and aims to expand its military from 1 million to 1.5 million troops. The U.S. has ramped up weapons production to replace the stockpiles shipped to Ukraine. France plans to boost military spending by a third by 2030, while Germany has abandoned its longstanding ban on sending weapons to conflict zones and shipped missiles and tanks to Ukraine.
Before the war, many observers assumed that military forces would move toward more advanced technology and cyber warfare and become less reliant on tanks or artillery, said Patrick Bury, senior lecturer in security at the University of Bath.
But in Ukraine, guns and ammunition are the most important weapons.
"It is, for the moment at least, being shown that in Ukraine, conventional warfare -- state-on-state -- is back," Bury said.
ALLIANCES TESTED AND TOUGHENED
Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped the invasion would split the West and weaken NATO. Instead, the military alliance has been reinvigorated. A group set up to counter the Soviet Union has a renewed sense of purpose and two new aspiring members in Finland and Sweden, which ditched decades of nonalignment and asked to join NATO as protection against Russia.
The 27-nation European Union has hit Russia with tough sanctions and sent Ukraine billions in support. The war put Brexit squabbles into perspective, thawing diplomatic relations between the bloc and awkward former member Britain.
"The EU is taking sanctions, quite serious sanctions, in the way that it should. The U.S. is back in Europe with a vengeance in a way we never thought it would be again," said defense analyst Michael Clarke, former head of the Royal United Services Institute think tank.
NATO member states have poured weapons and equipment worth billions of dollars into Ukraine. The alliance has buttressed its eastern flank, and the countries nearest to Ukraine and Russia, including Poland and the Baltic states, have persuaded more hesitant NATO and European Union allies, potentially shifting Europe's centre of power eastwards.
There are some cracks in the unity. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Putin's closest ally in the EU, has lobbied against sanctions on Moscow, refused to send weapons to Ukraine and held up an aid package from the bloc for Kyiv.
Western unity will come under more and more pressure the longer the conflict grinds on.
"Russia is planning for a long war," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at the end of 2022, but the alliance was also ready for the "long haul."
A NEW IRON CURTAIN
The war has made Russia a pariah in the West. Its oligarchs have been sanctioned and its businesses blacklisted, and international brands including McDonald's and Ikea have disappeared from the country's streets.
Yet Moscow is not entirely friendless. Russia has strengthened economic ties with China, though Beijing is keeping its distance from the fighting and so far has not sent weapons. The U.S. has recently expressed concern that may change.
China is closely watching a conflict that may serve as either encouragement or warning to Beijing about any attempt to reclaim self-governing Taiwan by force.
Putin has reinforced military links with international outcasts North Korea and Iran, which supplies armed drones that Russia unleashes on Ukrainian infrastructure. Moscow continues to build influence in Africa and the Middle East with its economic and military clout. Russia's Wagner mercenary group has grown more powerful in conflicts from the Donbas to the Sahel.
In an echo of the Cold War, the world is divided into two camps, with many countries, including densely populated India, hedging their bets to see who emerges on top.
Tracey German, professor of conflict and security at King's College London, said the conflict has widened a rift between the "U.S.-led liberal international order" on one side, and angry Russia and emboldened rising superpower China on the other.
A BATTERED AND RESHAPED ECONOMY
The war's economic impact has been felt from chilly homes in Europe to food markets in Africa.
Before the war, European Union nations imported almost half their natural gas and third of their oil from Russia. The invasion, and sanctions slapped on Russia in response, delivered an energy price shock on a scale not seen since the 1970s.
The war disrupted global trade that was still recovering from the pandemic. Food prices have soared, since Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of wheat and sunflower oil, and Russia is the world's top fertilizer producer.
Grain-carrying ships have continued to sail from Ukraine under a fragile UN-brokered deal, and prices have come down from record levels. But food remains a geopolitical football. Russia has sought to blame the West for high prices, while Ukraine and its allies accuse Russia of cynically using hunger as a weapon.
The war "has really highlighted the fragility" of an interconnected world, just as the pandemic did, German said, and the full economic impact has yet to be felt.
The war also roiled attempts to fight climate change, driving an upsurge in Europe's use of heavily polluting coal. Yet Europe's rush away from Russian oil and gas may speed the transition to renewable energy sources faster than countless warnings about the dangers of global warming. The International Energy Agency says the world will add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the last 20.
A NEW AGE OF UNCERTAINTY
The conflict is a stark reminder that individuals have little control over the course of history. No one knows that better than the 8 million Ukrainians who have been forced to flee homes and country for new lives in communities across Europe and beyond.
For millions of people less directly affected, the sudden shattering of Europe's peace has brought uncertainty and anxiety.
Putin's veiled threats to use atomic weapons if the conflict escalates revived fears of nuclear war that had lain dormant since the Cold War. Fighting has raged around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, raising the specter of a new Chernobyl.
Patricia Lewis, director of the international security program at think-tank Chatham House, said Putin's nuclear saber-rattling had provoked "more anger than fear" in the West. But concerns about nuclear escalation were heightened by Putin's Feb. 21 announcement that he was suspending Russia's participation in its sole remaining nuclear arms control treaty with the U.S.
Putin stopped short of withdrawing completely from the New START treaty and said Moscow would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons, keeping a faint glimmer of arms control alive.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
Decades-old killings, beating of Black men spark outcry around Toronto police promotion
Some members of Toronto’s Black community are raising concerns after a police officer who was cleared after killing two Black men and was accused of beating a third some three decades ago is now the head of the Toronto police’s professional standards unit.
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
Opinion | Are electric cars a good financial choice in Canada?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
China, Russia targeting Canada's artificial intelligence know-how, CSIS warns
Canada's spy service warns that adversaries will turn to espionage and foreign interference tactics to target the country's increasingly important artificial-intelligence sector.
Ex-ISIS bride loses appeal to have her U.K. citizenship restored
A British woman whose U.K. citizenship was revoked after she traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State group has lost an appeal in her fight to restore her citizenship.
Pilot thought instructor who died in-flight was 'just pretending'
A flying instructor died in-flight in the U.K. after suffering a cardiac arrest, but his co-pilot thought he was fooling around and only realized after landing on the runway with the man slumped on his shoulder.
Ukrainian newcomers assess options in Canada year after war at home
As the war in Ukraine enters a second year, many Ukrainian newcomers are assessing whether they should focus on establishing a life in Canada, hope to return to Ukraine one day, or move to another country entirely.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
Canada
-
China, Russia targeting Canada's artificial intelligence know-how, CSIS warns
Canada's spy service warns that adversaries will turn to espionage and foreign interference tactics to target the country's increasingly important artificial-intelligence sector.
-
Human trafficking tactics increasing online: Why advocates are calling for crackdown in the cyberspace
To mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a youth advocacy group is warning about the dangers of online predatory behaviour.
-
Ukrainian newcomers assess options in Canada year after war at home
As the war in Ukraine enters a second year, many Ukrainian newcomers are assessing whether they should focus on establishing a life in Canada, hope to return to Ukraine one day, or move to another country entirely.
-
Here's what you need to know to get a head start on filing your 2022 taxes
The Canada Revenue Agency kicked off its tax season this week by urging Canadians to file their taxes on time -- and reminding them that they may be owed money.
-
Accused extremist recruiter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges
An accused extremist recruiter is returning to the Ontario Superior Court on Thursday and is expected to plead guilty to terrorism offences, eight years after he was first charged.
-
Suspected grave sites, children's deaths found in probe of B.C. residential school
The chief of the Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island says ground-penetrating radar has detected 17 suspected grave sites around the property of the former Alberni Indian Residential School.
World
-
Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world
War has been a catastrophe for Ukraine and a crisis for the globe. The world is a more unstable and fearful place since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, 2022. Here are five ways the war has changed the world.
-
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination
The Seattle City Council on Tuesday added caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia.
-
North Korea calls UN chief's remarks on missile test 'unfair'
North Korea on Wednesday accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of 'an extremely unfair and imbalanced attitude,' as it lambasted him for condemning its recent missile test but ignoring alleged U.S. hostility against the North.
-
Russia, China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.
-
China blasts Pentagon official's Taiwan visit, military ties
China on Wednesday sharply criticized a visit to Taiwan by a senior Pentagon official and reaffirmed it has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying military equipment to the self-governing island democracy.
-
Germany expels 2 Iranian diplomats over death sentence
Germany said Wednesday that it is expelling two Iranian diplomats over the death sentence imposed in Iran against one of its citizens. Authorities in Iran announced Tuesday that Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, was sentenced to death after being convicted of terrorist activities.
Politics
-
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
-
House committee votes to expand foreign election interference study
A parliamentary committee has voted unanimously to expand its study into foreign election interference.
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers — and for their transfer outside his province.
Health
-
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
-
Hong Kong pulls visa for scientist behind gene-edited babies claim
Hong Kong on Tuesday revoked a visa it granted to a Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world's first genetically edited babies, pulling it hours after he announced his research plans in the financial hub.
-
N.B. mental health activist says failure to name provincial advocate is 'insulting'
A longtime New Brunswick mental health activist says it is insulting that the province hasn't appointed a mental health advocate even though the legislature unanimously approved the position more than three years ago.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S.: Supreme Court weighs tech giants' liability in terror case
The Supreme Court is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State group attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist organization.
-
Original factory-sealed iPhone sells for over US$63K at auction
With its cultural significance demanding value, a factory-sealed, first-generation original Apple iPhone from 2007 has been sold for US$63,356.40 on an online bidding website.
-
A 100% hydrogen-fuelled community is being built in Alberta. This is what it will look like
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta. Utility provider ATCO and real estate developer Qualico are partnering on what they are calling the Bremner neighbourhood in Strathcona County near Edmonton.
Entertainment
-
'On Native land' anthem lyrics nothing new for some First Nations people
For some First Nations people, Jully Black's version of the 'O Canada' lyrics have been commonplace for a long time.
-
Adele says she's become a 'constant meme' following the Super Bowl
Adele says it's 'hard work' being a meme after a video taken of her at the Super Bowl this year went viral.
-
Florida art dealer pleads guilty in Warhol forgery scheme
A South Florida art dealer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings.
Business
-
Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage
Russia clashed with the United States and other Western nations Tuesday over the Kremlin's call for a UN investigation of last September's sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe.
-
Banks set to report as investors focus on interest rates, capital requirements
Canadian bank stocks have been riding a wave of investor optimism so far this year, but analysts say the first-quarter results that start arriving later this week will be a reminder of the mixed economic picture ahead.
-
Global shares follow Wall Street lower in rate hike fears
Global shares declined Wednesday after stocks tumbled on Wall Street as worries persist about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on the global economy.
Lifestyle
-
Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?
The daylight hours have already started to get longer, and soon we will be entering this year's daylight time.
-
Being richer doesn't necessarily mean you're smarter, study finds
A study from Linkoping University in Sweden, published in the peer-reviewed journal European Sociological Review, has found that high-earning individuals do not necessarily have higher intelligence than those in lower-paying jobs.
-
Ryan Reynolds helped design the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that the design for this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was picked by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Sports
-
Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women's World Cup for 1st time
Haiti and Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches Wednesday in New Zealand.
-
McDavid hits 800-point milestone in Oilers' 4-2 comeback win over Flyers
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to cross the 800-point mark as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
-
ESPN's ex-top exec describes how soccer's World Cup was lost
A former ESPN executive testified in U.S. District Court on Tuesday that his company's bid to televise the World Cup might have been sabotaged by two former Fox executives accused of bribing officials to undermine competing offers.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion | Are electric cars a good financial choice in Canada?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.