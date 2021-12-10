A New York courtroom sketch artist assigned to the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell became the feature of a drawing herself -- one by the accused.

"She [Ghislaine Maxwell] sat down and I'm very close to her, sketching away, and she takes out her paper and started sketching me back," Jane Rosenberg told Reuters.

"She is looking at me and I get that eye contact, which is the greatest thing for a courtroom artist to have that, to be able to see the front view of somebody they're trying to sketch instead of the back of a head and waiting to catch a moment," she said.

Rosenberg says that it’s not the first time this particular situation has happened to her. There was a previous courtroom moment involving comedian Eddie Murphy.

Hear more from Rosenberg by clicking on the video at the top of this article.