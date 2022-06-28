Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
The 11 a.m. sentencing in New York is the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how the power couple flaunted their riches and prominent connections to lure vulnerable girls as young as 14, and then exploit them.
Prosecutors said Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, and couldn't have done so without the help of Maxwell, his longtime companion and onetime girlfriend.
"Maxwell's conduct was shockingly predatory. She was a calculating, sophisticated, and dangerous criminal who preyed on vulnerable young girls and groomed them for sexual abuse," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
In December, a jury convicted Maxwell of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges. Prosecutors say she deserves 30 to 55 years in prison.
Maxwell, 60, has denied abusing anyone. Her lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to impose a sentence of no more than five years.
"The witnesses at trial testified about Ms. Maxwell's facilitation of Epstein's abuse, but Epstein was always the central figure: Epstein was the mastermind, Epstein was the principal abuser, and Epstein orchestrated the crimes for his personal gratification," they wrote in a court filing.
Epstein and Maxwell's associations with some of the world's most famous people were not a prominent part of the trial, but mentions of friends like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Britain's Prince Andrew showed how the pair exploited their connections to impress their prey.
Over the past 17 years, scores of women have accused Epstein of abusing them. Many described Maxwell as acting as a madam who recruited them to give massages to Epstein.
The trial, though, revolved around allegations from only a handful of those women.
Four testified that they were abused as teens in the 1990s and early 2000s at Epstein's mansions in Florida, New York, New Mexico and the Virgin Islands.
Three were identified in court only by their first names or pseudonyms to protect their privacy: Jane, a television actress; Kate, an ex-model from the U.K.; and Carolyn, now a mom recovering from drug addiction. The fourth was Annie Farmer, who identified herself in court by her real name after speaking out publicly.
They described how Maxwell charmed them with conversation and gifts and promises that Epstein could use his wealth and connections to help fulfill their dreams.
Then, they testified, she led them to give massages to Epstein that turned sexual and played it off as normal.
Carolyn testified that she was one of several underprivileged teens who lived near Epstein's Florida home in the early 2000s and took up an offer to massage him in exchange for US$100 bills in what prosecutors described as "a pyramid of abuse."
Maxwell made all the arrangements, Carolyn told the jury, even though she knew the girl was only 14 at the time.
The allegations against Epstein first surfaced publicly in 2005. He pleaded guilty to sex charges in Florida and served 13 months in jail, much of it in a work-release program as part of a deal criticized as lenient. Afterward, he was required to register as a sex offender.
In the years that followed, many women sued Epstein over alleged abuse. One, Virginia Giuffre, claimed that Epstein and Maxwell had also pressured her into sexual trysts with other powerful men, including Prince Andrew. All of those men denied the allegations and Giuffre ultimately settled a lawsuit against Andrew out of court.
Federal prosecutors in New York revived the case against Epstein after stories by the Miami Herald in 2018 brought new attention to his crimes. He was arrested in 2019, but killed himself a month later.
Eleven months later after his death, Maxwell was arrested at a New Hampshire estate. A U.S., British and French citizen, she has remained in a federal jail in New York City since then as her lawyers repeatedly criticize her treatment, saying she was even unjustly placed under suicide watch days before sentencing. Prosecutors say the claims about the jail are exaggerated and that Maxwell has been treated better than other prisoners.
Her lawyers also fought to have her conviction tossed on the grounds of juror misconduct.
Days after the verdict, one juror gave media interviews in which he disclosed he had been sexually abused as a child -- something he hadn't told the court during jury selection. Maxwell's lawyers said she deserved a new trial. A judge disagreed.
At least eight women have submitted letters to the judge, describing the sexual abuse they said they endured for having met Maxwell and Epstein. Four of them plan to make oral statements at sentencing, including two women -- Annie Farmer and Kate -- who testified at the trial.
In letters to the judge, six of Maxwell's seven living siblings pleaded for leniency.
Anne Holve and Philip Maxwell, her eldest siblings, wrote that her relationship with Epstein began soon after the 1991 death of their father, the British newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell.
They said Robert Maxwell had subjected her daughter to "frequent rapid mood swings, huge rages and rejections."
"This led her to becoming very vulnerable to abusive and powerful men who would be able to take advantage of her innate good nature," they wrote.
Prosecutors called Maxwell's shifting of blame to Epstein "absurd and offensive."
"Maxwell was an adult who made her own choices," they wrote to the court. "She made the choice to sexually exploit numerous underage girls. She made the choice to conspire with Epstein for years, working as partners in crime and causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims. She should be held accountable for her disturbing role in an extensive child exploitation scheme."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
G7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
Leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies struck a united stance to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' as Russia's invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Germany: former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
More than half of Canadians oppose Oath of Allegiance to the Queen
Most people in Canada do not think people should have to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the Queen, according to a poll ahead of Canada Day.
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
Canada
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
More than half of Canadians oppose Oath of Allegiance to the Queen
Most people in Canada do not think people should have to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the Queen, according to a poll ahead of Canada Day.
-
Deadly and contagious rabbit virus detected in Ontario for first time
A highly contagious and deadly virus that affects rabbits and hares has been detected in Ontario for the first time.
World
-
UN: More than 300,000 civilians killed in Syria's conflict
The first 10 years of Syria's conflict, which started in 2011, killed more than 300,000 civilians, the United Nations said Tuesday -- the highest official estimate to date of conflict-related civilian deaths in the country.
-
France's Macron: Russia cannot, should not win Ukraine war
French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russia 'cannot and should not win' the war in Ukraine, as its terrible toll was on full view the day after a Russian missile strike hit a shopping mall, killing 18 people.
-
Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence
The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is holding a surprise hearing on Tuesday with an unidentified witness, cloaking the last-minute proceedings in extraordinary secrecy and raising expectations for new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
-
Biden officials privately doubt that Ukraine can win back all of its territory
White House officials are losing confidence that Ukraine will ever be able to take back all of the land it has lost to Russia over the past four months of war, U.S. officials told CNN, even with the heavier and more sophisticated weaponry the U.S. and its allies plan to send.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
-
China reduces quarantine for people arriving from abroad
China on Tuesday announced an easing of its quarantine requirement for people arriving from abroad but stopped short of lifting what remains a stringent COVID-19 policy compared to most other countries.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
-
All three levels of government, police, organizers granted full standing on inquiry
The commissioner of the inquiry examining Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February has granted standing to the organizers, police and representatives of all three levels of government.
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health
-
U.S Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights
The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country Monday, as one side sought quickly to enact statewide bans and the other tried to block or at least delay such measures.
-
Israel loosens abortion regulations in response to Roe
Israel on Monday eased its regulations on abortion access in what the country's health minister said was a response to last week's 'sad' U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
-
'Quick and easy' bone density test could help predict risk for dementia late in life, study finds
A simple and common bone density scan could help identify if someone is at risk of developing late-life dementia, according to a new international study led by researchers in Australia.
Sci-Tech
-
Explorers find Second World War Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of the Second World War in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
-
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
-
Billie Joe Armstrong says he'll renounce his U.S. citizenship over Roe v. Wade reversal
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has told fans at a concert that he intends to renounce his United States citizenship following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – a controversial move that eliminates the federal constitutional right to abortion nationwide.
-
Masked Kanye surprises BET Awards to honour Sean 'Diddy' Combs
With a speech about his own inspirational dream for the Black community, Sean 'Diddy' Combs channelled the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. while accepting the BET Awards' highest honour Sunday night.
Business
-
How a G7 ban on Russian gold would work
Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union's second largest export industry after energy -- gold.
-
Wall Street angling for positive open at the opening bell
Wall Street angled for a positive open Tuesday as investors await several economic indicators this week including one that tracks U.S. consumer confidence.
-
Customs officer union demands more hires as travel turbulence continues
The federal border agency is not moving fast enough to fill staff shortages that have bogged down airport traffic and revved-up passenger frustration, the union representing customs officers says.
Lifestyle
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.
-
Just keep your returns: U.S. stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have U.S. retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.
-
'We can't believe it': Winnipeggers throw surprise baby shower for Ukrainian refugee couple
A Winnipeg woman is making sure a couple from Ukraine is feeling right at home as they prepare to welcome their first child.
Sports
-
F1 condemns racism after Piquet's reported slur at Hamilton
Formula One condemned racist language after a slur reportedly directed at Lewis Hamilton by retired champion Nelson Piquet.
-
U.S. Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.
-
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was ordered Monday to stand trial by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about 4 1/2 months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team.
Autos
-
F1 condemns racism after Piquet's reported slur at Hamilton
Formula One condemned racist language after a slur reportedly directed at Lewis Hamilton by retired champion Nelson Piquet.
-
Fuel standard regulations to start later, cut more emissions from gasoline, diesel
The federal government is delaying new emissions standards on gasoline and diesel another year but is demanding the oil and gas sector make bigger cuts to fuel emissions by 2030 given how much more money the companies are now making.
-
Judge orders new trial in Tesla worker's race bias lawsuit
A federal judge in California on Monday ordered a new trial on the damages Tesla Inc TSLA.O owes to a Black former factory worker who accused the company of race discrimination, after he turned down a $15 million award.