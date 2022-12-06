Georgia voters once again have the last word during election season
On the final day of overtime in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock exuded confidence, but warned supporters against being complacent in his run-off election with Republican nominee and former football great Herschel Walker.
"There is still a path for Herschel Walker to win this race," Warnock said after a campaign stop here Monday. "If there's anything I worry about it's that people will think we don't need their voice. We do. We need you to show up."
Warnock was the leading vote-getter in the general election last month, but the contest extended into December since he failed to win a majority. After four weeks of run-off campaigning, Warnock and Democrats are optimistic that he can outlast Walker and secure a full, six-year term. Such a victory would help solidify Georgia as a purple state after Joe Biden narrowly carried it in 2020 and Warnock and Jon Ossoff won January 2021 runoffs that delivered the president a Democratic Senate.
Tuesday's race, though, is still expected to be tight, with both parties and allied groups pouring tens of millions into a contest that will shape the balance of power in the Senate over the next two years.
Democrats have already clinched control of the chamber, but victory for Warnock – after the party picked up a seat in Pennsylvania – would give Majority Leader Chuck Schumer a vote to spare and allow Democrats to lead committees that have been split since Biden took office. With that in mind, Walker and a host of GOP senators have implored Republicans to send him to Washington as a check on Biden and his policies.
"We're working on turnout, turnout, turnout," Walker said as he barnstormed across northern Georgia at five scheduled rallies on the eve of the election. "A vote for Warnock is a vote for these failed policies. A vote for me is a better coming."
During a campaign rally for Warnock in Atlanta last week, former U.S. president Barack Obama stressed the immediate impact of Democrats potentially winning a 51st Senate seat. "It prevents one person from holding up everything," he said, while also looking ahead to the next election and its implications.
"It also puts us in a better position a couple years from now when you've got another election and the Senate map is going to be tilted in the favour of Republicans," Obama said. "And it'll help prevent Republicans from getting a filibuster-proof majority that could allow them to do things like passing a federal abortion ban."
The turnout question
In the final act of the 2022 midterm election, Georgia voters once again have the last word.
For the past few weeks, Georgia Republican leaders have been touting early in-person voting turnout. That's despite GOP officials having sought unsuccessfully to close the polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving owing to a controversial reading of state voting laws. The Georgia Supreme Court ultimately upheld a lower court's ruling that allowed them to open.
On Friday, the state broke its single-day record, again, when more than 350,000 people went to the polls to cast ballots before Election Day.
But those figures, though impressive, came during an early voting period that had been significantly condensed from 2021. Though several days last week ended with historically high numbers of ballots cast, the overall number of voters ahead of this run-off – as compared to the 2021 election – actually decreased, from roughly 3.1 million last year to about 1.87 million in 2022. (About 2.5 million voted before Election Day last month.)
Despite the uncertainty some Democrats feel around turnout, especially given an ugly weather forecast for Tuesday, Walker faces steep challenges in money and math.
Democrats have more than doubled GOP ad spending over the last month alone, according to a CNN analysis of data from AdImpact. Democrats have spent an astonishing $55 million to the GOP's $26 million on TV spots since November 9.
Walker is also scrambling to overcome an extraordinary 200,000-vote gap between his November vote total and that of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who handily defeated Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. That's a deficit complicating Walker's path as he looks to win over Republican or Republican-leaning voters who didn't turn out for him last month.
Yet his GOP supporters are keeping hope alive.
"I think there's a lot of people who are sorry they didn't get out and vote last time," said Elizabeth Walters, a retiree who came to see Walker at a weekend stop in Loganville. "I think it might be close, but I think he'll win."
The optimism is far more muted in many Republican circles in Washington, where a mix of dissatisfaction and disappointment are directed at the Walker campaign and former U.S. president Donald Trump, who recruited him to run.
Trump steered clear of Georgia, but held a tele-rally on Monday night to rally his supporters.
"If Herschel wins this race Republicans can make Chuck Schumer's life a little more difficult and we can slam on the brakes on every extreme left-wing judge and everything else that's happening right now for the last two years, been happening to our country," Trump said in remarks that lasted less than 10 minutes.
"We're in dire straits in this nation," said John Hayes, a Republican voter who watched Walker campaign at a weekend stop. "I think there will be a lot of Republicans who come out to vote on Tuesday. That's what we need."
Kemp has done his best to aid the cause after stiff-arming Walker for most of the general election campaign. With Trump effectively out of the picture, Kemp has emerged as Walker's top surrogate, appearing in a pair of television ads during the run-off for his fellow Republican.
Victory for Walker would be a boon for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in the coming Congress. And Trump, ignoring all evidence that his involvement complicated the GOP's path here, would surely claim vindication.
But the most profound effect of a Walker win could be bolstering Kemp's national stature. After defeating a Trump-backed primary challenger last spring and being reelected by a wide margin last month, he is the rare high-profile Republican to publicly reject Trump's lies about a stolen 2020 election and maintain, if not grow, his popularity with the GOP base.
Kids and crossover voters
Further underscoring the growing strength of Kemp's brand has been Warnock's effort to reinforce and grow his support among so-called crossover voters. In the run-up to the run-off, Warnock debuted an ad spotlighting voters who said they had backed Kemp and plan to do the same for Warnock on Tuesday.
But in the final sprint, the Democrat has also been seeking to energize the young voters who, over the past two cycles, have emerged as increasingly crucial parts of the party's coalition.
At Georgia Tech on Monday, Warnock urged students who had not already cast ballots to get out on Tuesday – and asked that they encourage their friends and family to do the same.
"I want you to know that your assignment, if you've already voted, your assignment is not yet done. Your assignment is to get some more of your friends," Warnock said. "Call Lottie, Dottie, and everybody. Tell them it's time to vote."
Warnock was introduced by Florida Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, who will become the first Gen Z member of Congress.
"We know that young people don't make up the biggest voting bloc right now," Frost said, "but we are the bloc that matters."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals
A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centres to help solve backlog issues.
Canada
-
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
-
Events planned to honour victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.
-
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
-
Memorial service to mark 105 years since the Halifax Explosion
Tuesday marks 105 years since the Halifax Explosion devastated Nova Scotia’s capital city.
-
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
-
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centres to help solve backlog issues.
World
-
Hungary vetoes EU Ukraine aid, deepening rift with Brussels
A rift between the European Union and member state Hungary deepened Tuesday when Budapest vetoed an 18-billion euro (US$18.93 billion) financial aid package to Kyiv, exacerbating a dispute over the rule of law in the country and Prime Minister Viktor Orban's outlook over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service
China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-COVID policy and authoritarian rule.
-
Russian airfield hit, day after drone strikes on bases
A fire that broke out at an airport in Russia's southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine was the result of a drone attack, the regional governor said Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched a new wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.
-
Dozens killed, including children, as mudslide swallows bus on highway in Colombia
A mudslide unleashed by torrential rain buried a bus and affected two other vehicles on a highway in central Colombia, killing at least 34 people, authorities said Monday.
-
Indonesia bans sex outside marriage as parliament passes sweeping new criminal code
Indonesian lawmakers unanimously passed a sweeping new Criminal Code on Tuesday that criminalizes sex outside marriage, as part of a tranche of changes that critics say threaten human rights and freedoms in the southeast Asian country.
-
Georgia voters once again have the last word during election season
On the final day of overtime in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock exuded confidence, but warned supporters against being complacent in his run-off election with Republican nominee and former football great Herschel Walker.
Politics
-
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
-
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
-
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Health
-
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
-
Bats aren't safe from new strains of COVID-19: study
Bats, the suspected species origin of COVID-19, are still capable of being infected by new strains of the virus, according to study of cross-species infectivity.
-
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
Sci-Tech
-
Geminids meteor shower will peak this month
The Geminids meteor shower, which is described as one the most stunning cosmic displays of the year, will peak next week.
-
This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays
Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay, or Alexa could spit out a movie review in the style of Shakespeare.
-
Musk's Neuralink faces U.S. federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Elon Musk's Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Entertainment
-
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison
The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said.
-
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
-
The women at the centre of Harvey Weinstein's L.A. rape trial
Prosecutors called 44 witnesses to make their case against Harvey Weinstein, but a jury's decision at his Los Angeles trial will hinge largely on the testimony of four: the women he is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, all known simply as 'Jane Doe' in court.
Business
-
World shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish U.S. Fed
World stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation.
-
Former CannTrust compliance worker says unlicensed growing 'very openly' discussed
A former director of quality and compliance at CannTrust Holdings Inc. says the growth of cannabis in unlicensed rooms was 'very openly discussed' at the pot company.
-
Supply chain inefficiencies leading to 'shelflation' at Canadian grocery stores: researcher
Better protections and options for consumers are just some of the ways Ottawa can help address food unaffordability in Canada, the lead author behind a new price report says, as average grocery bills are expected to rise in the new year.
Lifestyle
-
'People are ready for this': Alta. modelling agency only reps disabled, visibly different talent
An Edmonton couple has created a modelling agency that exclusively represents disabled and visibly different talent.
-
Oxford Dictionaries names 'goblin mode' its word of the year
Oxford Dictionaries said Monday that 'goblin mode' has been selected by online vote as its word of the year.
-
Fan buying famed ‘Goonies' house in Oregon, listed for US$1.7M
The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the 'The Goonies' film in Astoria, Oregon, said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.
Sports
-
Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes
Kyrie Irving's relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material.
-
Hockey Canada releases list of invitees for upcoming world junior selection camp
Hockey Canada released the list of 29 camp invitees for the upcoming world junior championship, which starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.
-
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday changed its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
Autos
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.