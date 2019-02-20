Funeral held for youngest victim of Illinois shooting
Crosses are placed for the victims of a mass shooting at a makeshift memorial Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Aurora, Ill., near Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing company where several were killed on Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:45PM EST
SHERIDAN, Ill. -- A small funeral home was packed with hundreds of mourners for a 21-year-old college student who was killed on the first day of his internship when a worker opened fire inside an Illinois manufacturing facility.
Trevor Wehner was among five people killed in the Friday shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora.
During a brief religious service Wednesday in the Village of Sheridan, Wehner was remembered as family-oriented, someone who could change the atmosphere of a room just by walking in and who liked to tease and play jokes.
Before Wehner's funeral, residents of Sheridan and nearby towns filed into a funeral home filled with wreaths and photo collages to pay their respects to his family.
Wehner was a Northern Illinois University business student. The university plans a vigil Thursday to honour Wehner and Clayton Parks, a 2014 alumnus also killed in the shooting. The funeral for another victim, 54-year-old Vicente Juarez, will be Friday.
