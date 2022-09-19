From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
Needless to say, black was the predominant colour among the estimated 2,000 guests packed into London's Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. And while the attendees' choices of outfit were appropriately understated, hats, brooches and nods to national dress added character to the otherwise somber attire.
- Complete coverage of the Royal Family
- Royal Dispatch newsletter: Sign up for exclusive insights on the monarchy
Formal headpieces came in all shapes and sizes, from wide-brimmed hats to diminutive fascinators with dark veils. More elaborate designs were seen on Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, whose hat featured an arrangement of dark feathers. French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, opted for pillbox-style hat with small black veil detailing at the front; Jill Biden's was more minimal, with a thin headband-like design culminating in a delicate bow.
Indeed, no royal was too young to abide by tradition, with 7-year-old Princess Charlotte – now third in line to the throne – also pictured in a dark hat.
For others from the Queen's immediate family, outfits, sashes and medals were dictated by military rank. The new king, Charles III, wore a Royal Navy uniform and carried a sword. His son William, the newly appointed Prince of Wales, wore a Royal Air Force uniform, while Prince Edward and Princess Anne also assumed the uniforms of their respective ranks.
No longer a working royal, Prince Andrew instead wore a simple morning suit, though it was nonetheless embellished with various medals and decorations. Prince Harry, too, arrived in civilian clothing, having stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Making statements is a delicate task, but brooches, pins and sashes carried subtle significance. Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a pair of drop earrings made from pearls given to the Queen and Prince Philip for their marriage in 1947, as well as the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker from the Queen's personal jewelry collection (an item previously worn by the late Princess Diana). Camilla, the Queen Consort, went further back in history with the heart-shaped Hessian Diamond Jubilee Brooch, a sapphire-encrusted jewel once owned by Queen Victoria, the late Queen Elizabeth's great-great grandmother.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who often uses high-profile moments to nod to her country's Indigenous traditions, wore a feathered Māori cloak. Speaking ahead of the funeral, she told one of her country's domestic broadcasters, 1News, that the garment gave her "some way to bring a piece of New Zealand here with me."
Other overseas dignitaries turned to their country's national dress, too. The Crown Prince of Bahrain arrived in a thobe and ghitraa, the ankle-length robe and headdress widely worn by men in the Gulf nation. Nigeria's vice president Yemi Osinbajo also arrived in traditional dress, while Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wore a black sherwani.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family to continue legacy
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Dominican Republic as most of Puerto Rico remains without power
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday after slamming Puerto Rico with heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and an islandwide power outage.
Canada
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
-
Monday is a federal holiday to mark Queen's state funeral: What does this mean?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared Sept. 19 a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London. Some provinces are closing schools and select workplaces, while others are not recognizing the holiday.
-
'A red herring:' Experts warn ending birth alerts not the only solution
The number of newborns taken into care dropped dramatically as birth alerts ended across Canada, but child welfare experts warn ceasing the practice cannot be the only step governments take to keep families together.
-
Quebec election: Immigration becomes political fodder as parties spar over 'capacity'
The head of a major employers' group in Quebec says an election campaign is not the time to have a serious discussion about immigration.
-
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family to continue legacy
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
-
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
World
-
Biden again says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression
U.S. President Joe Biden in an interview that aired Sunday said U.S. military personnel would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military were to launch an invasion of the democratically ruled island, in comments that yet again appear to venture beyond the longstanding U.S. policy on the issue.
-
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap
An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released, his family said Monday, as a Taliban drug lord jailed by the United States was also freed and returned to Kabul.
-
Kyrgyz leader urges calm after deadly conflict with Tajikistan
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov urged his country on Monday to have trust in its army and strategic partners, and said there was no need for volunteer forces at the border with Tajikistan after last week's deadly clashes there.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
U.S. President Biden, VIPs lay low as spotlight stays on late Queen
For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conferences as they gathered for Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant
A Russian missile struck close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine without damaging the three reactors but hit other industrial equipment in what Ukrainian authorities denounced Monday as an act of 'nuclear terrorism.'
Politics
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
Trudeau meets U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, other world leaders in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his British counterpart Sunday as world leaders converged on London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
-
Former PM Stephen Harper invested into Order of Canada in London
Former prime minister Stephen Harper was invested into the Order of Canada in London on Sunday.
Health
-
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
-
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
-
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
Sci-Tech
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Elections Quebec is flipping their usual campaign advertising script in hopes that some fresh messaging will propel more voters out to the polls next month and is mounting a campaign of its own — one to 'reverse a trend' toward poor voter turnout by taking a humoristic, even absurd approach to its ads and expanding beyond traditional TV and radio to spaces like TikTok.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Entertainment
-
Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leaked online: report
A hacker released gameplay from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's Grand Theft Auto VI in one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
-
Post Malone is 'sorry' for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFF
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.
Business
-
U.S. markets sink ahead of another expected interest rate hike
Wall Street pointed lower ahead of the opening bell Monday ahead of another expected large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
-
Baltic states close borders to Russians over Ukraine war
The three Baltic states neighbouring Russia closed their borders on Monday to most Russians in response to the wide public support in Russia for its war on Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
-
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
Sports
-
Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
-
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro sports title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
-
Van Dijk, Foss win time trial gold at cycling worlds
Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women's time trial gold medal at the opening event of the road world cycling championships on Sunday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.