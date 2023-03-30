French foreign minister hopes Sweden, Finland join NATO soon

BREAKING | Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.

