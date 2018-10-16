

CTVNews.ca Staff





During their tour of Australia, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed a koala plush toy in what might be the first of many gifts intended for the newest royal-to-be.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who a day prior announced they’re expecting their first child, were greeting fans outside the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, when Markle knelt down to greet a young girl who handed her a plush koala and said, it’s “for your baby.”

In a video of the interaction, Markle replies: “That’s so sweet. It’s good to meet you guys. This is very nice. Thank you.”

In another video, Prince Harry is asked if he will name the toy and replies: “I’ll think of something.”

The couple is in the midst of a nine-day tour of Australia for the Invictus Games, an athletic competition for wounded military veterans that Harry founded.

After touring Australia, the pair plan to visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

With files from Storyful

“I’ll think of something” Harry says he’ll think about a name.... for the toy Koala he’s just been given and presumably names are on his mind anyway #royalbaby @itvnews #RoyalTourAustralia pic.twitter.com/n4aXs5fKgL — Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) October 16, 2018