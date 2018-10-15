Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their first baby
Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 4:06AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 4:13AM EDT
LONDON -- Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring, Kensington Palace said Monday.
The announcement came as Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Hundreds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple after they landed.
"Their royal highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the palace said in a statement.
The trip will include attending the Invictus Games, a visit to a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.
The prince and the former actress married in a glittering service in Windsor in May.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018
