Floods wash away children, scorching heat envelopes the West as wildfire smoke overtakes northern U.S.
Emergency crews in suburban Philadelphia intensified their search Monday for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister who were swept away in a family car when torrential rains flooded a roadway.
While the East Coast grappled with the aftermath of downpours that closed roads and rendered the water supply undrinkable in places, the West and other parts of the country contended with sizzling temperatures and unsafe air quality attributed to Canadian wildfires.
In eastern Pennsylvania, authorities described Monday's search for missing Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils as a "massive undertaking" including 100 search crew members and numerous drones dispatched along a creek that drains into the Delaware River. The children are members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family that was visiting relatives and friends when they got caught in a flash flood Saturday.
"As they tried to escape the fierce floodwaters, dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and the grandmother grabbed the two additional children," said Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer. While father and son made it to safety, "the grandmother, the mother, and the two children were swept away by the floodwaters," he said.
The children's mother, Katie Seley, 32, was among at least five people killed in the flooding, while the grandmother survived, Upper Makefield Police said in a social media post. The other victims' names have not been released.
Monsignor Michael Picard of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, where family members are parishioners, said he spoke with the grandparents Sunday. The grandfather attended morning Mass on Monday, where the family was included in prayers.
"No matter how long I've been doing this -- over and over and over, many, many years -- you find yourself still helpless and without words to make people feel more comfortable," Picard said. "And so you just simply pray with them for a few minutes."
Pennsylvania's deadly flash flooding called to mind torrential rains that killed at least 25 people in New Jersey when the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the state in 2021. People abandoned cars along washed-out roadways as muddy waters overtook driving lanes and flooded low-lying houses.
Other parts of the saturated Northeast began drying out Monday after drenching weekend rains resulted in flash flooding in parts of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Sunday and planned to tour damaged areas Monday in the northwest part of the state.
A confirmed tornado touched down Sunday morning in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, but no injuries or major property damage were reported. In New Hampshire, where some roads caved in, heavy rain postponed Sunday's NASCAR race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Vermont reported no immediate safety threats following historic flooding nearly a week ago that dumped up to two months' worth of rain in two days. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency received a request to provide water for almost 8,000 people for three days, which the Vermont National Guard distributed. As of Friday, emergency personnel had also delivered 1,200 gallons to Copley Hospital in Morrisville after the town issued an advisory warning people not to drink local water because of the flooding.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg planned to visit the state later Monday.
The Vermont Emergency Management agency reported that swift-water rescue teams conducted an additional six rescues overnight. The agency also was monitoring areas at risk for landslides.
More rain was in the forecast for Tuesday.
Sunday's strong storms led to hundreds of flight cancellations at airports in the New York City area, and hundreds more flights were delayed.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said 5 inches (13 centimetres) of rain fell within two hours in Suffolk County on Long Island. The state saw US$50 million in damages from storms in the past week.
In North Carolina, floodwaters were blamed for the death of a 49-year-old woman whose car was swept off a road in Alexander County late Saturday night. A man who was in the car with her was rescued.
Meanwhile, extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday morning or were experiencing it by midafternoon, according to the Environmental Protect Agency's AirNow.gov Smoke and Fire map.
Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada's wildfires is causing a red zone air quality index, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone. The particles, known as PM2.5, are tiny enough to get deep into the lungs and cause short-term problems like coughing and itchy eyes, and in the long run, can affect the lungs and heart.
The EPA advises keeping outdoor activities light and short when air quality indexes reach above 150 on the agency's map. On Monday afternoon, cities and regions hitting that mark included Lincoln, Nebraska; Peoria, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio; Huntsville, Alabama; Knoxville and Chattanooga in Tennessee; Greensboro, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Syracuse and Utica in New York.
Sensitive groups, including people with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and pregnant women, should consider staying inside, advisories warn.
Elsewhere in the U.S., thousands of people in Kansas and Missouri were without power from weekend storms that swept those states. Kansas' largest electric power provider, Evergy, said it could take days to restore service to all customers. The timeline could create difficult conditions for some people as more storms and stifling heat were expected in Kansas and Missouri early this week, according to the National Weather Service.
In the west, temperatures in Death Valley, which runs along part of central California's border with Nevada, reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.33 degrees Celsius) on Sunday at the aptly named Furnace Creek, the National Weather Service said.
Reno, Nevada, set a record high of 108 degrees for the date on Sunday, while also tying the all-time high set on July 10 and 11 of 2002, and equalled on July 5, 2007, the National Weather Service said.
------
Associated Press writers Ron Todt in Philadelphia; David Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine; and Leah Willingham in Charleston, West Virginia contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
More tourists caught defacing Rome's ancient Colosseum
Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.
James Webb telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars'
The James Webb Space Telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars,' according to a new study.
Canada
-
'It can be done safely': Experts say method for landfill search has been successful in the past
A panel of forensic experts brought together by Manitoba's Indigenous leaders say a search of a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women can be done safely.
-
More than a dozen new wildfires sparked over the weekend, B.C. officials say
The B.C. Wildfire Service says wildfire activity over the weekend saw more than a dozen new blazes sparked since Sunday, while gusty winds saw one out-of-control blaze grow and close a highway in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.
-
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Group calls for head of Toronto's shelter system to resign amid refugee crisis
More than 20 community advocates are calling for the head of Toronto’s shelter system to step down amid a worsening crisis involving refugees camped out on a downtown sidewalk with nowhere to go.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
World
-
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
-
After years of delay, Western Balkans hope for progress on joining the EU - and financial support
Leaders of the six Western Balkan countries met informally Monday in the Albanian capital, Tirana, to prepare for a summit on progress toward European Union integration, known as the Berlin Process.
-
2 children, 1 adult dead in weekend river drownings outside Houston, authorities say
Three people including two children have drowned in separate weekend incidents while swimming at night near rural Houston-area parks along the San Jacinto River, according to authorities.
-
More tourists caught defacing Rome's ancient Colosseum
Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.
-
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain. It's a blow to global food security
Russia halted an unprecedented wartime deal on Monday that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.
-
Macron decides to keep French PM in role despite pension unrest, riots
French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to keep Elisabeth Borne in her role as prime minister, an official at the president's office said on Monday, rejecting pressure to give a new direction to his government after a tumultuous few months.
Politics
-
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Health
-
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
-
Dozens of cats in Poland had bird flu but the risk to people is low, the UN health agency says
The World Health Organization said more than two dozen cats have been infected with bird flu across Poland, but no people appeared to have been sickened.
-
University of Calgary-led study says concussions don't affect kids' intelligence
A University of Calgary-led study has some positive news for parents whose children have suffered concussions, finding kids' intelligence is not affected by the brain injury.
Sci-Tech
-
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area, marine experts said Monday.
-
James Webb telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars'
The James Webb Space Telescope may have spotted theoretical 'dark stars,' according to a new study.
-
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Entertainment
-
It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
-
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
-
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
To get a sense of just how much animosity is flying around Hollywood these days, watch how Ron Perlman responded to a report that the studios aimed to prolong a strike long enough for writers to lose their homes.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite lower Monday on energy, telecom; U.S. markets rise
Wall Street is off to a mixed start Monday as stocks worldwide stall following the latest signal that the world's second-largest economy is flagging.
-
-
Microsoft and U.K. regulators win more time to resolve blocked $69 billion Activision deal
Microsoft and British regulators sought more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Lifestyle
-
They climbed mountains to escape Nazis. Now their great-grandchildren are making the same journey
During World War II, a perilous route through the Pyrenees Mountains provided a means for hundreds of thousands of resistance fighters, civilians, Jews, allied soldiers and escaped prisoners of war to evade Nazi pursuers. This month, the route once again echoed footfalls as 87 people climbed their way from France to Spain.
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
-
The latest legacy of Canada's wildfire smoke? Wisconsin's new beer-and-burger pairing
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
Sports
-
Viral French football ad makes powerful gender statement as Matildas call for equal prizes in Women's World Cup
Days out from the start of the Women’s World Cup, teams are turning up the pressure on the sport's governing body and spectators to give women players equal pay and respect.
-
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
-
Blue Jays sign first-round draft pick, shortstop Arjun Nimmala
Shortstop Arjun Nimmala has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.