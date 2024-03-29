World

    • Flight from Israel to New Jersey diverted to New York state due to high winds, turbulence

    NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -

    High winds and turbulence have forced a United Airlines flight from Israel to be diverted from its destination of Newark Airport in New Jersey to Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, N.Y..

    Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus says approximately 200 passengers were onboard the flight on Friday. Some were transported to local hospitals for evaluation after landing in New York. The rest were transported to the Newark airport.

    Neuhaus says none of the passengers experienced serious injuries. Stewart airport is about 60 miles north of New York City.

    More to come...

