Fire kills at least 27 in Peruvian gold mine
A fire in a small gold mine in southern Peru has killed at least 27 people, the local government said on Sunday.
"We express our solidarity with the families of the miners who died after a fire in the shaft of the Yanaquihua mine in the Arequipa region," the Peruvian Council of Ministers tweeted in Spanish on Sunday.
"We express our condolences to the relatives and the people of Arequipa for the death of the 27 miners, an event that occurred in the Yanaquihua sector, Condesuyos province in Arequipa," said a Spanish language statement posted on Twitter by the country's Presidency.
The statement said emergency services have been "working since the beginning of this tragedy to rescue and transfer the bodies."
"As a Government, we will provide all the necessary support to the regional government and the Municipality of Condesuyos in these moments of pain," it added.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing at King Charles' coronation concert
A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a much more relaxing time Sunday as they took in a concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a city bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
LIVE at 3:30 MT | Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:15 a.m., 33 of the 109 wildfires are considered out of control by the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.
Deaths from Congo floods approach 400 as search continues
The death toll from floods in eastern Congo has almost doubled, reaching close to 400 people as of Sunday, according to a local official.
Shoppers, employees 'walked past things they never should have seen' after Texas mall shooting: pastor
Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting -- this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers.
Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
WATCH | 'Cheers William!' Prince of Wales takes sip of gin made by fan
The Prince and Princess of Wales had an impromptu gin tasting on Sunday after a fan handed the royals a taste of her homemade gin.
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
