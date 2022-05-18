Finland, Sweden officially apply for NATO membership

Finland, Sweden officially apply for NATO membership

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests.

