FedEx driver is arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who went missing outside her home this week, police say

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who had disappeared from her home's driveway in Texas earlier this week, police said.

