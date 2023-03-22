Ethiopian lawmakers remove Tigray group from terror list

Children from a local martial arts and fitness centre march holding peace signs at a street carnival organized by the Tigray Development Association in support of the recent peace deal agreed between the Ethiopian federal government and Tigray forces, in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo) Children from a local martial arts and fitness centre march holding peace signs at a street carnival organized by the Tigray Development Association in support of the recent peace deal agreed between the Ethiopian federal government and Tigray forces, in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social