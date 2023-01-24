'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight as nuclear threat rises
Atomic scientists set the "Doomsday Clock" closer to midnight than ever before on Tuesday, saying threats of nuclear war, disease, and climate volatility have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, putting humanity at greater risk of annihilation.
The "Doomsday Clock," created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to illustrate how close humanity has come to the end of the world, moved its "time" in 2023 to 90 seconds to midnight, 10 seconds closer than it has been for the past three years.
Midnight on this clock marks the theoretical point of annihilation. The clock's hands are moved closer to or further away from midnight based on scientists' reading of existential threats at a particular time.
The new time reflects a world in which Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revived fears of nuclear war.
"Russia's thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalation of the conflict by accident, intention or miscalculation is a terrible risk. The possibilities that the conflict could spin out of anyone's control remains high," Rachel Bronson, the bulletin's president and CEO told a news conference in Washington on Tuesday.
The bulletin's announcement will for the first time be translated from English into Ukrainian and Russian to garner relevant attention, Bronson said.
A Chicago-based non-profit organization, the bulletin updates the clock's time annually based on information regarding catastrophic risks to the planet and humanity.
The organization's board of scientists and other experts in nuclear technology and climate science, including 13 Nobel Laureates, discuss world events and determine where to place the hands of the clock each year.
Apocalyptic threats reflected by the clock include politics, weapons, technology, climate change and pandemics.
The clock had been set to 100 seconds to midnight since 2020, which was already the closest it had ever come to midnight.
The board said the war in Ukraine had also heightened the risk that biological weapons could be deployed if the conflict continued.
"The continuing stream of disinformation about bioweapons' laboratories in Ukraine raises concerns that Russia itself may be thinking of deploying such weapons," Bronson said.
Sivan Kartha, a bulletin board member and scientist at the Stockholm Environmental Institute, said natural gas prices pushed to new heights by the war had also spurred companies to develop sources of natural gas outside of Russia and turned power plants to coal as an alternative power source.
"Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels, after having rebounded from the COVID economic decline to an all-time-high in 2021, continue to rise in 2022 and hit another record high... With emissions still rising, weather extremes continue, and were even more clearly attributable to climate change," Kartha said, pointing to the devastating flooding in Pakistan in 2022 as an example.
The clock was created in 1947 by a group of atomic scientists, including Albert Einstein, who had worked on the Manhattan Project to develop the world's first nuclear weapons during World War Two.
More than 75 years ago, it began ticking at seven minutes to midnight.
At 17 minutes to midnight, the clock was furthest from "doomsday" in 1991, as the Cold War ended and the United States and Soviet Union signed a treaty that substantially reduced both countries' nuclear weapons arsenals.
Reporting by Katharine Jackson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Repatriating Canadian men from Syria? PM says, 'We're looking at it carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
Charge upgraded to manslaughter in 'unprovoked' Toronto attack that left 89-year-old woman dead
The aggravated assault charge against a Toronto man who allegedly pushed an 89-year-woman to her death on a downtown sidewalk has been upgraded to manslaughter.
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
Ghislaine Maxwell claims in jailhouse interview that Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is 'fake'
Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has said a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is 'fake,' in a series of interviews from prison. The disgraced British socialite is currently serving a 20-year sentence in U.S. federal prison for carrying out a years-long scheme with her longtime confidante Jeffrey Epstein.
'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
'A toxic chemical that kills': WHO says health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fat
Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Accessible mental health services continue to be out of reach for Canadians: advocates
Due to the impact of the pandemic, Canadians need mental health services more than ever. But advocates say barriers like cost and location continue to make mental health care inaccessible for many.
More answers needed on U.S. FDA's proposal for annual COVID shot: Bogoch
There are still many unanswered questions involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent proposal for an annual COVID-19 shot, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says.
Canada
-
Repatriating Canadian men from Syria? PM says, 'We're looking at it carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
-
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
-
Charge upgraded to manslaughter in 'unprovoked' Toronto attack that left 89-year-old woman dead
The aggravated assault charge against a Toronto man who allegedly pushed an 89-year-woman to her death on a downtown sidewalk has been upgraded to manslaughter.
-
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
-
'This is becoming a real issue': Police issue warning after 3 cougars found in backyard in Colwood, B.C.
Mounties are warning the public after three cougars were spotted in the backyard of a home in Colwood, B.C.
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
World
-
'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight as nuclear threat rises
Atomic scientists set the 'Doomsday Clock' closer to midnight than ever before on Tuesday, saying threats of nuclear war, disease, and climate volatility have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, putting humanity at greater risk of annihilation.
-
Second World War-era map sparks treasure hunt in Dutch village
A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt in a tiny Dutch village more than three quarters of a century later.
-
Finland's top diplomat hints at joining NATO without Sweden
Finland's foreign minister suggested Tuesday that the country may consider joining NATO without neighbouring Sweden if Turkey continues to block their joint bid to enter the military alliance.
-
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.
-
Extreme Israeli group takes root in U.S. with fundraising bid
An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country's most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans, according to findings by The Associated Press and the Israeli investigative platform Shomrim.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell claims in jailhouse interview that Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is 'fake'
Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has said a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is 'fake,' in a series of interviews from prison. The disgraced British socialite is currently serving a 20-year sentence in U.S. federal prison for carrying out a years-long scheme with her longtime confidante Jeffrey Epstein.
Politics
-
Fiscal room tightening as economy teeters, associate finance minister says
Canada's associate finance minister says it's going to be a "turbulent" year for the economy, but Randy Boissonault insists the government still has some spending room for big priorities including a new health-care deal with the provinces.
-
Repatriating Canadian men from Syria? PM says, 'We're looking at it carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
-
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
Health
-
Accessible mental health services continue to be out of reach for Canadians: advocates
Due to the impact of the pandemic, Canadians need mental health services more than ever. But advocates say barriers like cost and location continue to make mental health care inaccessible for many.
-
Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
When Rylae-Ann Poulin was a year old, she didn't crawl or babble like other kids her age. A rare genetic disorder kept her from even lifting her head. Then, months later. doctors delivered gene therapy directly to her brain.
-
High inflammatory diet found to increase likelihood of depression, new study finds
A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found a correlation between a highly inflammatory diet and the risk for depression.
Sci-Tech
-
Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation and propaganda too
Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it's competing in another endeavour once limited to humans -- creating propaganda and disinformation.
-
What is the 'Doomsday Clock' and how does it work?
Atomic scientists will reset the 'Doomsday Clock' on Tuesday with an estimate of how close they believe humanity is in 2023 to annihilation due to existential threats such as nuclear war and climate change.
-
Nova Scotia spaceport on track for first small-scale test launch, says CEO
The man behind Canada's first commercial spaceport says the facility in northeastern Nova Scotia could see its first suborbital test launch sometime early this summer.
Entertainment
-
Sarah Polley, Domee Shi among top Canadian Oscar nominees
Toronto filmmakers Sarah Polley and Domee Shi are among the Canadians competing in the top categories at this year's Academy Awards.
-
Live Nation exec will face lawmakers about Taylor Swift concert tickets fiasco
Lawmakers are set to grill top executives from the event ticketing industry on Tuesday after Ticketmaster's inability to process orders for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour left millions of fans unable to buy tickets or without their ticket even after purchase.
-
'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
Business
-
Twitter faces lawsuits over unpaid rent for U.S. HQ, U.K. office
More landlords are taking Twitter to court over unpaid rent at the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco and its British offices -- the latest legal headaches for billionaire owner Elon Musk, who has been trying to slash expenses.
-
Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
Stocks drifted between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession.
-
Competition Bureau set to try to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision at Fed Appeal Court
The fate of Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. goes before the Federal Court of Appeal today as the Competition Bureau seeks to overturn the Competition Tribunal's decision approving the deal.
Lifestyle
-
New pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin shots
A new, once-daily pill promises to make treating feline diabetes easier in newly diagnosed animals, without the shots. The biggest benefit may be the ease of use, experts said.
-
'Smiles for miles': N.B. man finds peace, happiness on the dog sled trail
While most of the Maritimes hunkered down for Monday’s storm, Doug Stoakley hit the trails with his dogs for a very important reason.
-
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a swell that will grow into the late afternoon.
Sports
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
-
Educators call for federal inquiry into 'widespread abuse' in Canadian sports
Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday.
Autos
-
Elon Musk, at trial, says he was sure Saudis backed taking Tesla private
Elon Musk testified on Monday that he was sure he had backing from Saudi financiers in 2018 to take Tesla Inc. private, as he defended against claims he defrauded investors by later tweeting about his electric car company.
-
U.S. ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odours in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.