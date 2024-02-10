Dexter Scott King remembered during memorial as keeper of his father Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream

Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Dexter Scott King, the late son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was remembered Saturday as the protector of his family's legacy and the keeper of his father's dream during a memorial service in Atlanta.
"You, my love, were born a King, beautifully sculpted with the physical traits and intellect of the most revered and impactful man of our time, your beloved father. In addition to that, you held the grace, talent and steadfastness of your beautiful mother," Dexter's wife, Leah Weber King, said in her speech, speaking directly to him.
"You were, indeed, what most would consider and what I considered a man who had it all," she said. "But instead of devoting your life to how these riches could advance your personal aspirations and fill your ego, you devoted your life to how all of these riches could advance the cause and legacy of your father, your mother and your family."
Dexter Scott King died Jan. 22, 2024, at his home in Malibu, California, after battling prostate cancer.
The memorial service for Dexter King was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where his father once was pastor. Among others paying homage were his two living siblings and musician Stevie Wonder, who sang "They Won't Go When I Go."
Dexter's older brother, Martin Luther King III, said Dexter has been welcomed home by their mother, father and sister Yolanda Denice King, who died in 2007, a year after their mother.
"He's run his race, now it's up to us," King III said, referring to him and the Kings' last surviving daughter, the Rev. Bernice A. King.
"We will one day achieve what Mom and Dad talked about, the beloved community," he said. "We aren't even in the vicinity today, but we will get there."
Dexter King was named for the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, where his father was pastor during the bus boycott that vaulted him to national prominence following the 1955 arrest of Rosa Parks.
King was seven years old when his father was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
He bore such a striking resemblance to his father that he was cast to play him in a 2002 television movie about Rosa Parks, starring Angela Bassett.
He spent much of his life protecting the legacy of his parents.
Dexter King served as chairman of The Martin Luther King, Jr., Center for Nonviolent Social Change and was president of the King Estate, working to protect the family's intellectual property.
"Dexter was ahead of his time," Bernice King said of her brother's vision in protecting the family's intellectual rights. "That's Dexter Scott King's legacy."
In an old speech played at the memorial, around the time when he began a leadership role with the King Center, Dexter Scott King said, "When people ask, 'What does Dexter want?' Dexter wants to serve, Dexter has to serve because the triple evils of poverty, racism and violence are still among us."
He met James Earl Ray, who had pleaded guilty to murdering his father in 1969, during a visit in 1997 at a Nashville prison. King believed Ray was innocent, and the family was hoping to have Ray stand trial, hoping it would reveal evidence of a broader conspiracy.
Ray told King in the prison meeting that he wasn't the killer, and King replied, "I believe you and my family believes you."
Ray never stood trial and died from liver failure in 1998.
------
Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labeled 'The Football Era.' It arrived from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Los Angeles' LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. local time.
An infant in Kansas City, Missouri, died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap in an oven, a prosecutor said Saturday. The mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.
Dexter Scott King, the late son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was remembered Saturday as the protector of his family's legacy and the keeper of his father's dream during a memorial service in Atlanta.
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
As the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches, and with a new armed forces leadership team in place in Kyiv, Ukraine’s soldiers find themselves on the defensive across the eastern front line.
Israel's neighbors and key mediators warned Saturday of disaster and repercussions if its military launches a ground invasion in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, where Israel says remaining Hamas strongholds are located — along with over half the besieged territory's population.
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
A reaction set off when molten metal made contact with moisture this week sent five workers at Algoma Steel to hospital. All five have since been released.
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
President Joe Biden will travel to East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, about a year after a Norfolk Southern train there derailed and spilled a cocktail of hazardous chemicals that caught fire.
With two weeks to go before the South Carolina Republican primary, Nikki Haley is trying to challenge Donald Trump on her home turf while the former president tries to quash his last major rival’s narrow path to the nomination.
An infant in Kansas City, Missouri, died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap in an oven, a prosecutor said Saturday. The mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The release of a harshly critical Justice Department special counsel report on President Joe Biden has triggered instant flashbacks to history-shaping events of 2016. That's when FBI Director James Comey castigated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over her email practices despite recommending against charges.
As the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches, and with a new armed forces leadership team in place in Kyiv, Ukraine’s soldiers find themselves on the defensive across the eastern front line.
The day before the Senate is set to begin voting on a US$95.3 billion foreign aid package that would provide for Israel and Ukraine, former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US should stop providing foreign aid unless it is structured as a loan.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
The thought of SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star describing a Travis Kelce touchdown isn't for everyone, but it does target an audience and demographic that is important to the future success of broadcasters like CBS.
Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O’Connor and heavy metal's so-called Prince of Darkness are some the 2024 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a wide musical net that also includes the pop-soul of Sade and Britpoppers Oasis.
J.M. "Jimmy" Van Eaton, a pioneering rock 'n' roll drummer who played behind the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis and Billy Lee Riley at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, died Friday at age 86, a family member said.
Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has moved its legal corporate home from Delaware to Nevada after a Delaware judge struck down Musk's US$55.8 billion pay package as CEO of Tesla.
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
When gathering to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the culinary choices may be as important as the final score.
Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that haters call "forced," commercialized and downright expensive to pull off if expectations are to be met. This year, the day of romance that has grown into a celebration of all-around love and friendship is the first since the U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory last spring declaring loneliness and isolation an "epidemic" with dire consequences.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Canada's women's water polo team has inched one step closer to a potential Olympic qualification.
William Dandjinou struck gold as part of a three-medal day for Canada at a short track speedskating World Cup event on Saturday.
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
