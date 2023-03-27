DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump 'chaos' candidacy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right. (AP Photo/File) Former U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right. (AP Photo/File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social