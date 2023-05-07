Deaths from Congo floods approach 400 as search continues

People walk next to houses destroyed by the floods in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) People walk next to houses destroyed by the floods in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social