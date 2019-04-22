

Christy Somos, with files from the Associated Press





Three of the four children of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen died in the Sri Lanka bombing attack, according to local media reports.

The family was reportedly visiting the country over the Easter holiday. The names of the children have not been released at this time.

Holch Povlsen is one of Denmark’s richest men, being the owner of the clothing chain Bestseller and the biggest single shareholder in online clothing retailer ASOS. He is also the largest private landowner in the U.K., according to the Times newspaper.

A Bestseller spokesman confirmed the reports to Danish broadcaster TV2 Monday and asked for privacy for the family, stating they have no further comments.

The Danish foreign ministry confirmed that three Danish citizens were killed in the Sri Lankan attacks.