Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump's fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party's base.

A spate of explosions and a fire that was still burning Wednesday have turned Russian-annexed Crimea from a secure base for the further invasion of Ukraine into the latest flashpoint highlighting Moscow's challenges ahead in a war that is nearing the half-year mark.

  • Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

    Kherson, located north of the Crimean Peninsula that was annexed by Moscow in 2014, was the first city to fall after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The port remains at the heart of the conflict and Ukraine's efforts to preserve its vital access to the sea. For Russia, Kherson is a key point along the land corridor from its border to the peninsula.

    Volodymyr Zhdanov who left Kherson with his family, speaks to The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)

  • Murkowski advances in Alaska U.S. Senate race, Palin in House

    Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka have advanced from Tuesday's primary, while Republican Sarah Palin, seeking a political comeback, was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.

    Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

