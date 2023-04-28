Containers secured to shore after Wisconsin train derailment
Crews have secured two container cars that floated away in the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, officials said Friday.
Thursday's derailment in Crawford County involved two of the train's three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries, said BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent. Four railway employees received minor injuries.
Kent said officials are still investigating what caused the derailment near De Soto, a village located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Madison.
She said the derailment blocked the main railway track in both directions and sent two rail cars into the river. Neither contained hazardous materials but an absorbent boom was put in place to reduce the possibility of pollution, she said.
Kent said Friday morning that the two container cars had been removed from the river but she later said that was not the case; that those containers had been "secured to the shore" and are not floating in the river.
Marc Myhre, a specialist with Crawford County Emergency Management, said the last information he had was that the two containers had been tied to a group of trees along the river to prevent them from drifting farther south.
The Federal Railroad Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates safety across the nation's railroads, tweeted that it was sending a team to the site to gather information and help local emergency workers. Nearly 30 state, local and public agencies responded to the derailment, according to Crawford County Emergency Management Director James Hackett.
Rock was being brought to the scene from nearby quarries to build a platform for providing officials with access to remove the train, said De Soto Fire Chief Chris Mussatti.
After the derailment about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, four BNSF crew members were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries and released, Kent said.
Gov. Tony Evers visited the derailment site Friday, surveying the scene from the air before he spent about two hours on the ground, getting an update from officials and visiting with emergency personnel, said his spokesperson Britt Cudaback.
Evers said Thursday that he was getting regular updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources and state emergency management officials.
Cudaback said Thursday that it wasn't clear if the derailment caused any environmental contamination. Email messages were left Thursday and Friday with a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Thursday's derailment came almost three months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials there ordered a widescale evacuation of residents and decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars to prevent a catastrophic explosion.
Hundreds of people also had to evacuate in Raymond, Minnesota, last month after a BNSF train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country's military and paramilitary forces.
Minister says online streaming rules will be platform-focused, CRTC has 'no intention' to regulate creators
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising now that Bill C-11 has passed, that his coming policy direction to the regulator in charge of implementing the new rules will 'be even more clear' that the contentious Online Streaming Act is 'only about the platforms.' This comes as the CTRC says it has 'no intention to regulate creators.'
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation told a parliamentary committee Friday that she resigned from that position earlier this month because of a breakdown in trust on the organization's board of directors.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.
Canada
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
-
What does it cost Canadian taxpayers to be part of the monarchy?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
-
Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP
Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
World
-
UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to reverse bans on women
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Containers secured to shore after Wisconsin train derailment
Crews have secured two container cars that floated away in the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, officials said Friday.
-
2 abortion bans failed, 1 passed in U.S. statehouses this week
Ten months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and a nationwide right to abortion, states are pushing in opposite directions on the issue.
-
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
-
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Politics
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Minister says online streaming rules will be platform-focused, CRTC has 'no intention' to regulate creators
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising now that Bill C-11 has passed, that his coming policy direction to the regulator in charge of implementing the new rules will 'be even more clear' that the contentious Online Streaming Act is 'only about the platforms.' This comes as the CTRC says it has 'no intention to regulate creators.'
-
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation told a parliamentary committee Friday that she resigned from that position earlier this month because of a breakdown in trust on the organization's board of directors.
Health
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
-
Twitter's former CEO has a new app that looks a lot like Twitter
The buzzy new social media app of the moment looks so much like Twitter it's almost hard to distinguish the two. The profiles, timelines and colours are nearly identical. Even the creator is the same. But under the hood, Bluesky, developed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, is vastly different.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Business
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
-
U.S. Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure
The U.S. Federal Reserve blamed last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its own staffers, and said the industry needs stricter policing on multiple fronts to prevent future bank failures.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
CFL fines teams for exceeding 2022 salary cap
The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday.
-
Wrexham: An intoxicating tale of Hollywood glamour and sporting romance
In an often brutal and bleak world, the recent resurgence of Wrexham, the city as well as the soccer club, lifts the soul. Tourists smile when asked for their thoughts on this small industrial city near the English-Welsh border, brought to the world's attention by the soccer club's owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.