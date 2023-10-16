Constant social media exposure to graphic war imagery causing feelings of helplessness, anxiety: experts

With graphic imagery of the Israel-Hamas war readily available on social media, some experts say this constant exposure – and the inability to help – may be affecting our mental health.

The war in Israel erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas, a listed terrorist entity in Canada since 2002, launched a surprise attack from Gaza.

Officials say more than 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, have been killed, along with another 2,778 Palestinians in the ensuing airstrikes by Israel.

Steve Joordens, a psychology professor at the University of Toronto Scarborough, told CTVNews.ca in an interview on Friday that online posts about human suffering are awakening the primitive flight-or-fight responses in people, thus increasing their anxiety.

This instinctive reflex releases adrenaline in the body and blocks cortisol, a hormone used to combat stressful situations like a bear encounter, Joordens said.

"Anytime you go back (to your phone), you are opening yourself up to seeing the bear again," he said.

Wars readily broadcast on social media are not isolated to the Israel-Hamas war, as evidenced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

But just like in Ukraine, social media has also been filled with misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war.

Over the last week, people around the world have also marched in solidarity with both Israel and the Palestinians.

Yet, as emotions run high, some may feel powerless to affect real change, something Joordens described as "learned helplessness."

"We may end up with people who are less pro-social and less willing to help their fellow human beings, because they've just reached this point of feeling that they can't," he added.

Walter Callaghan, a PhD candidate in medical anthropology at the University of Toronto, explained to CTVNews.ca in an interview on Friday that people can have a vicarious trauma response from viewing "grotesque videos and images" on social media.

"Even myself, as an expert, I've had to step back several times this week and have said, 'I can't do social media anymore,'" he said.

A good coping strategy, Callaghan suggested, is to turn off the phone and rely on a strong social support network to have "honest, heartfelt conversations."

"Having a good cry is (also) healthy," he added.

With files from The Associated Press