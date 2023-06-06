Christie goes after Trump in presidential campaign launch, calling him a 'self-serving mirror hog'

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an opioid and drug abuse listening session, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP / Evan Vucci) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an opioid and drug abuse listening session, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP / Evan Vucci)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social