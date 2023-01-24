Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand PM, pledges focus on economy

What another Bank of Canada rate hike could mean

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement Wednesday that's widely expected to push its key policy rate up to 4.5 per cent -- the highest it's been since 2007. Economists are predicting the central bank, which has made a rapid succession of large hikes since it began raising from near-zero in March, is nearing an end to the increases.

Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says

Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.

  • Panic! At the Disco is breaking up

    Panic! At the Disco's frontman, Brendon Urie, announced on social media Tuesday that the group will go their separate ways after shows in Europe and the U.K. in February and March. Urie also said he will soon be a dad.

  • Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have had their first baby

    Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child with husband Carter Reum. Sharing a picture of a baby's hand clutching a woman's thumb, the media personality and heiress wrote on Instagram Tuesday: "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji.

  • Industry committee set to hold meeting on Rogers-Shaw deal

    The House of Commons industry and technology committee is set to meet today to look at Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. The committee previously reviewed the merger in March and recommended against the transaction.

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

    Software was a big theme for automakers attending CES 2023 in January. BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. In some cases, the future is already here.

    The interior of the 2022 Lucid Air, an electric vehicle with software that allows over-the-air updates. (Rex Tokeshi-Torres / Courtesy of Edmunds via AP)

  • Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial

    Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted.

