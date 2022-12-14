China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
China said Wednesday it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they've become "impossible" to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country's uncertain exit from some of the world's strictest antivirus policies.
China last week announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures and has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections, raising concerns that its health system could become overwhelmed as those in other countries did during early COVID waves.
So far, though, many of those newly sick are staying home and there has been little evidence of a surge in patient numbers. But it's difficult to get a clear picture of the virus's spread, and the new reporting rules could make that even harder. Some hospitals have reportedly struggled to remain staffed because of rising infections among their employees.
A notice on the National Health Commission's website on Wednesday said it stopped publishing daily figures on COVID-19 cases where no symptoms are detected since it was "impossible to accurately grasp the actual number of asymptomatic infected persons," which have generally accounted for the vast majority of new infections.
The only numbers the commission is reporting are confirmed cases detected in public testing facilities where symptoms are displayed. Many people also test at home -- and any positive results there would also not be captured.
China's government-supplied figures have not been independently verified and questions have been raised about whether the ruling Communist Party has sought to minimize numbers of cases and deaths.
While many governments have long focused on only the more serious cases, the latest move is part of a sea change for China, which has maintained a "zero COVID" policy that seeks to stamp out all virus transmission.
That included frequent mass testing campaigns, and it meant that anyone who tested positive was isolated in a government facility, even if they had no symptoms. Now people can recover at home if they don't need medical care.
While many greeted the relaxing of the rules with relief, the rapid shift has also caused some concern -- after years during which the Chinese government talked about the virus as a major threat.
"Beijing is really confused right now," said one resident, surnamed Zhu. "They made a complete 180-degree turn without even going through a transitionary period."
Zhu, who refused to provide his full name to speak on what could be seen as a sensitive topic in China, said he wasn't able to find a test after developing a sore throat and a fever. Authorities have said they will provide 25 million rapid test kits for Beijing pharmacies after a rush on such supplies.
Despite the easing, the streets of many major Chinese cities have grown eerily quiet -- as many people stay home, not because they have to, but because they're worried they'll contract the virus at a time when social media is lighting up with reports of infections.
With a clean bill of health still required to enter restaurants and some other public venues, many Chinese are also choosing to forego such pleasures to avoid testing, leaving many establishments shuttered or empty. Several businesses are also having difficulty finding enough staff who haven't gotten infected.
In the usually bustling streets around the ancient imperial palace complex in the heart of Beijing, Huang Hanxin said he was making good use of the lack of crowds.
"If it was a few years ago, there would be a lot of cars and it would be packed with people here," said the 19-year-old tourist from the southern city of Guangzhou, standing in front of a gate to the complex formerly known as the Forbidden City. "It's comfortable to walk around and take photos."
By contrast, lines have formed outside some fever clinics in Beijing -- the number of which has increased from 94 to more than 300 -- and at pharmacies, where cold and flu medications and rapid at-home testing kits are harder to find.
Some have taken to ordering from pharmacies in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which has been steadily relaxing its restrictions without the chaos and uncertainty seen on the mainland. Like much of the world, Hong Kong uses mRNA vaccines that are widely considered more effective than those mandated by China.
Residents of other major cities such as Guangzhou and Shanghai reached by telephone or messaging app also reported quiet streets. All have modern health infrastructure but lower-tier cities and rural areas are less prepared to respond and are more likely to become overwhelmed.
Not everyone was worried.
"Many people around me have gotten (COVID)," said Ge Ge, who was bringing her child for a regular check-up at a Beijing hospital. "It's just like having a cold for a few days and won't last long. I think everyone will get be infected. There's no need to be nervous."
The elderly are more at risk of becoming seriously ill, and China has tried to boost vaccinations among older people. But two centres set up in Beijing to administer shots were empty Tuesday except for medical personnel.
Still, there was little evidence of a surge in people being hospitalized.
At Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing, about a dozen people waited in a line of blue tents, deflecting winds amid subzero temperatures. A similar number waited for test results a few kilometres (miles) away at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital's fever clinic.
Nurses in full-body white protective gear checked in patients one by one at the clinic, one of the isolated wards where people can receive treatment at a reduced risk of infecting others.
Meanwhile, a sign the capital's Gaoji Baikang Pharmacy told waiting customers: "Avoid panic and hoarding, we are doing all we can to stock up to fulfill your medicinal needs."
A man coming out had bought two packages of Lianhua Qingwen, a Chinese herbal remedy, saying that each customer was restricted from buying any more than that.
Inquiries to health hotlines have increased six-fold, according to state media.
Without asymptomatic cases being counted, China reported just 2,249 "confirmed" infections Wednesday, bringing the nation's total to 369,918 -- more than double the level on Oct. 1. It has recorded 5,235 deaths -- compared with 1.1 million in the United States.
Since Tuesday, the U.S. consulates in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang and the central city of Wuhan have been offering only emergency services "in response to increased number of COVID-19 cases," the State Department said.
President Xi Jinping's government is still officially committed to stopping virus transmission. But the latest moves suggest the party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its "zero-COVID" strategy.
Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential for a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush.
Starting Tuesday, China also stopped tracking some travel, though China's international borders remain largely shut.
The move follows the government's dramatic announcement last week that it was ending many of the strictest measures. That came after Beijing and several other cities saw protests over the measures that grew into calls for Xi and the Communist Party to step down -- a level of public dissent not seen in decades.
Experts warn there still is a chance the party might reverse course and reimpose restrictions if a large-scale outbreak ensues.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag’ for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Girl, 7, killed in Montreal hit-and-run was a Ukrainian refugee
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding
Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world's biodiversity over concerns about funding.
Will MPs break for the holidays early? Liberal House leader 'optimistic'
While MPs are scheduled to stick around until Friday to finish off the fall sitting, Government House Leader Mark Holland says he's 'optimistic' about the Commons adjourning on Wednesday.
William and Kate release summery family photo for official Christmas card
The U.K .may have been blanketed with snow this week, but you wouldn't know it from the image on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Christmas card.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Canada
-
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag’ for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
-
Supply-chain turbulence is here to stay, so what is Canada doing about it?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is attempting to strike a tricky balance in managing Canada's supply chains, trying to shore up trade with like-minded countries while still taking advantage of China's unabated growth.
-
Heavy snowfall sparks closures, power outages across the Maritimes
Heavy snow fell across parts of the Maritimes overnight, causing several closures, cancellations, and power outages Wednesday.
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.
-
Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding
Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world's biodiversity over concerns about funding.
-
Vatican cardinal sues for defamation in Quebec assault claim
A Vatican cardinal sued a Canadian woman for defamation in a Canadian court on Tuesday after she accused him of sexual assault while he was archbishop of Quebec.
World
-
Sandy Hook parents push for changes in the decade since the school shooting
Ten years after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six adults, parents of the victims continue to push for changes.
-
Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video
Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
-
Woman, 23, dies in Australia after falling from cruise ship
The body of a 23-year-old woman was found Wednesday in the ocean off Australia after she fell overboard from a cruise ship.
-
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state's death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
-
Fijians vote in election between 2 former coup leaders
Fijians voted Wednesday in an election that pitted two former military coup leaders against each other at a time the nation is trying to recover from a severe economic downturn.
-
Ethiopians file lawsuit against Meta over hate speech in war
Two Ethiopians have filed a lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta, over hate speech they say was allowed and even promoted on the social media platform amid heated rhetoric over their country's deadly Tigray conflict.
Politics
-
Will MPs break for the holidays early? Liberal House leader 'optimistic'
While MPs are scheduled to stick around until Friday to finish off the fall sitting, Government House Leader Mark Holland says he's 'optimistic' about the Commons adjourning on Wednesday.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Health
-
New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes
New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.
-
'Supplies are tight': Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventory
Canadian Blood Services says it's been successful in attracting new donors, but a slew of unfilled or cancelled appointments over the past few months has left the blood supply lower than it would like.
-
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Sci-Tech
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
-
Ethiopians file lawsuit against Meta over hate speech in war
Two Ethiopians have filed a lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta, over hate speech they say was allowed and even promoted on the social media platform amid heated rhetoric over their country's deadly Tigray conflict.
-
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
What's a dust devil sound like on Mars? A NASA rover by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed directly overhead, recording the racket.
Entertainment
-
Actor Michael B. Jordan buys stake of U.K. club Bournemouth
American actor Michael B. Jordan is part of the new ownership group of Premier League club Bournemouth.
-
Andrew Flintoff, former England cricket captain, hospitalized after accident during 'Top Gear' filming
Former England cricket captain Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been hospitalized after an accident during filming of the popular motoring show 'Top Gear.'
-
All traces of Paul Haggis' name being stripped from London, Ont. city park
Oscar winner Paul Haggis has been stripped of a hometown honour bestowed on him back in 2011. On Tuesday, city council unanimously supported a motion by Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, Mayor Josh Morgan, and Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis to rename Paul Haggis Park on Bateman Trail.
Business
-
OSC says no reasonable prospect of conviction in CannTrust case
The Ontario Securities Commission says it no longer has a reasonable prospect of conviction against three former cannabis company leaders linked to securities offenses at CannTrust Holdings Inc.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based gain, while U.S. stock markets were also higher.
-
New FTX CEO says lax oversight, bad decisions caused failure
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, helped 1,500 Bahamian investors remove $100 million from their accounts while other customers around the world were locked out of the exchange, according to the company's new CEO, who testified before a House committee Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Festive floral: N.S. man's massive 26-year-old poinsettia still growing strong
Frankie Allison’s green thumb has baffled Maritime gardeners for over two decades. The Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., man is believed to have one of the largest poinsettias.
-
Sending holiday cards or parcels? These are the Canada Post shipping deadlines
The window to send cards and parcels via Canada Post in time for the holidays will soon be closing, with the first deadline approaching on Dec 16.
-
William and Kate release summery family photo for official Christmas card
The U.K .may have been blanketed with snow this week, but you wouldn't know it from the image on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Christmas card.
Sports
-
Mike Leach, former Mississippi State football coach, dead at 61
Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mississippi State's Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.
-
Carlos Correa, Giants reach US$350M, 13-year deal: AP source
Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a US$350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
-
Interest in Canadian men's soccer team has grown since World Cup appearance: survey
A new survey reveals that interest in the national men's soccer team has grown in Canada following its appearance at the World Cup.
Autos
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
-
Amid rise in U.S. women truck drivers, advocates say interest is growing in Canada
Canada could soon see a growing number of women behind the wheels of semi-trucks, if what has happened in the U.S. trucking industry these last few years is any indication