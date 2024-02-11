CBP dog sniffs out something unusual in passenger's luggage -- mummified monkeys

BOSTON -

Warning: Image published below may be distressing for some readers

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out something unusual in luggage from a traveller returning from Africa -- mummified monkeys.

The passenger returning from a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo reported that the luggage contained dried fish, but an inspection at Boston Logan Airport revealed dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys, agents said.

Raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals, sometimes referred to as "bushmeat," is banned in the U.S. because of the threat of disease.

"The potential dangers posed by bringing bushmeat into the United States are real. Bushmeat can carry germs that can cause illness, including the Ebola virus," said Julio Caravia, local port director for Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened last month but was made public on Friday.

Ryan Bissette, a CPB spokesperson, said Sunday that no charges were filed but all of the luggage was seized and the nearly 9 pounds (4 kilograms) of bushmeat were marked for destruction by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.