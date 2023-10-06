Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
A global gathering of bishops and laypeople is underway in Vatican City, as Pope Francis holds a nearly month-long meeting that will help the church chart its future course.
The 'Synod on Synodality,' as it's officially called, could unfold as a key event in Francis' decade-long reign.
The discussions will highlight some hot-button issues, putting everything on the table for delegates to discuss. Topics include women deacons, priestly celibacy and 2SLGBTQ+ outreach.
Pope Francis said the Catholic Church must rebuild to make it a place of welcome for "everyone, everyone, everyone," as he opened the Synod that has sparked hope among progressives and alarm among conservatives.
Already this week the Pope has given signs the church is open to liberalization, suggesting there could be ways to bless same-sex unions, as long as such benedictions aren't confused with sacramental marriage.
For the first time ever, laypeople including women can attend and vote. That historical accomplishment alone is enough to encourage women who belong to the Catholic Church, but it's the possibility of allowing women into priesthood that took passionate groups from around the world to the steps of the Vatican.
"Looking out over Rome and seeing these ancient basilicas and the city of Rome – people all over the world doing what they're doing in an evening and realizing that I'm in a very historic place. And it hit me that something very historic is happening with this synod," said Mary Ellen Chown, member of the Catholic Network for Women's Equality (CNWE). The Oakville, Ont., resident is in Rome with the Canadian organization.
Some of the strongest voices in Rome at the moment are coming from outside the Synod hall – groups advocating for even more women's representation in the church.
They are women who participated at the community level, helping to set the tone for this Synod. They felt compelled to be in Rome, not as official delegates but as a reminder of what the church should represent.
"It's just really unacceptable that we're saying the majority of the church has no role in any of that or a role in the teachings of the church," said Chown.
"There are decisions made that impact women's lives and family lives, and women and families have never been a part of that decision-making, and it just needs to change," Chown added.
Members of the Catholic Network for Women's Equality participate in prayer, vigils, conferences and action events calling for change, outside the Vatican, as Synod gets underway. For the first time, laypeople, including women, can attend and vote. (Catholic Network for Women's Equality)
While in Rome, members of the CNWE will participate in various prayer vigils, conferences and other events to help bring their message around women's ordination and voting rights to the Vatican and those inside.
"It's important to be relevant, and in a changing world you need to change to meet the needs of your parishioners," said Louise Dowhan, a member of the CNWE.
"So it's a benefit for the church as a whole if they move forward on women's ordination and full participation in the church," Dowhan added.
The matter of women as priests has been a topic of conversation for decades. But with the issue on the official agenda at the Synod, and women in attendance with voting rights, it brings renewed hope for change.
"I want the church to move forward from talking to doing," said Dowhan
'CREDIBILITY PROBLEM'
Reid Locklin, an associate professor of Christianity and culture at St. Michael's College, University of Toronto, says Pope Francis is trying to create structures that permit real discussion.
"There's always been a question about whether there's been a 'code' and Francis sort of removed the code and said we can talk more freely," Locklin said.
"The Pope isn't saying this is all just up for grabs," Locklin added, "but he's saying all of it is something we need to discern together. He can't dictate what the governance of the church absolutely should be. He's going to have to make some decisions but he's going to do it informed by all this work."
Members of the Catholic Network for Women's Equality participate in prayer, vigils, conferences and action events calling for change, outside the Vatican, as Synod gets underway. For the first time, laypeople, including women, can attend and vote. (Catholic Network for Women's Equality)
As more and more pews sit empty, many Catholics say the church has no choice but to modernize. Setting a new path for this institution and others to follow.
"The fact that they can treat women like second-class citizens in their own organization to me sends a message to other societies and organizations or religions," said Dowhan, a message this group hopes will change.
Many are calling on the church to be accountable with women, sexual abuse scandals and its legacy in Canada's residential school system.
Chown says the church has had a "credibility problem for a long time" on these issues.
"We're going to need structural change urgently. I just think with the problems of the world too we can't wait to be a huge institution that can model equality and inclusion and justice," she added.
The Roman Catholic Church is a global institution, but its reputation is not always one for others to model.
"It has status at the United Nations and here we have a United Nations declaration of human rights of equality for women, and yet our church participating in that doesn't model that," said Chown.
"A central part of Catholic teaching is belief in the inherent equality of every person and so it just doesn't follow that if that is a central part of our teaching that we don't look and say gifted and qualified women can be in the church as ordained ministers."
Experts say rarely in recent times has a Vatican gathering generated as much hope, hype and fear as this Synod, but it's the hope that many are holding on to.
"We want women to be included, but we want gender equality. We want a greater sensitivity to understanding gender in a more contemporary way in the church," said Chown.
"We want an understanding of mercy and kindness, and welcoming and compassion, instead of what the church has sometimes seemed as a place of judgement."
There won't be any binding decisions at this meeting – it's only the first session of a two-year process.
The second Synod will take place in October 2024.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Ontario man, 61, allegedly threatened to kill woman if she didn't give him $60K
A 61-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a woman if she didn’t pay him $60,000, according to York Regional Police.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Canada
-
Philippe to bring heavy rain, winds to Maritimes as post-tropical storm on weekend
Environment Canada says Philippe is forecast to become a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches the Maritime provinces.
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
-
Several bear warnings in place in Rockies west of Calgary after surprise encounters
Several bear warnings are in place in Kananaskis Country after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
Man accused in 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women pleads guilty
A 61-year-old man accused in the grisly murders of two Toronto women who were killed four decades ago has now pleaded guilty to the crimes.
-
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
World
-
A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine kills a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother
A Russian missile attack killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother Friday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said, a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.
-
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane.
-
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
-
Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'
Pakistan will carry out its recently announced plans to deport all illegal immigrants, including 1.7 million Afghans, in a "phased and orderly manner," the foreign ministry said Friday.
-
Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado 'green' funeral home under investigation
Police said Friday they have found at least 115 bodies at Colorado 'green' funeral home under investigation for improper handling of remains.
-
NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations
A nonprofit rescue ship operating off the coast of Libya saved 258 migrants in two separate operations in the early hours of Friday morning.
Politics
-
Online News Act not perfect but necessary: Heritage Minister
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says that while the Online News Act isn't perfect, the media landscape is changing too fast for the government to wait any longer.
-
Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Sci-Tech
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
Entertainment
-
What's streaming now: Drake's For all the Dogs, 'Fair Play,' Assassin's Creed Mirage and William Friedkin's last film
Drake's For all the Dogs, the corporate movie thriller 'Fair Play' starring Phoebe Dynevor, and a game show on CBS that's being described as Mexico's version of Bingo are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
-
Man charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap British TV host
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap one of Britain's most high-profile television personalities.
-
Alanis Morissette explains her boisterous, uninhibited concert dance moves
Alanis Morissette knows her herky-jerky body movements in concert are unorthodox but says it's because she has so much pent-up energy in her body that she 'can barely hold it.'
Business
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
-
Taiwan probes firms suspected of selling chip equipment to China's Huawei despite U.S. sanctions
Taiwan authorities are investigating four Taiwan-based companies suspected of helping China's Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities.
-
B.C. and Ottawa applaud NAFTA decision on U.S. softwood lumber duties
Officials in Ottawa and British Columbia have welcomed a ruling under the North American Free Trade Agreement that found elements of the United States' calculation of softwood lumber duties are inconsistent with its own law.
Lifestyle
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
This Vancouver restaurant just earned a Michelin star, bringing the city's total to 9
Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star. The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
Sports
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton picks up first point
Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for his new club as Liverpool brushed aside Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.
-
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime bounced in second round of Shanghai Masters
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime did not last long at the Shanghai Masters. The Montreal native, who won four ATP titles in 2022 along with shared victories at the Davis Cup and Laver Cup championships, sports a losing record this season with 16 losses in 31 matches.
Autos
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.