TORONTO – Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has had to pull out of the Royals Remembrance Day events Thursday and cancel other Royal official duties due to illness.

A spokesperson for Clarence House said the 72-year-old Duchess was told by her doctor to “cancel her engagements” due to a chest infection which has “progressively gotten worse” in the last few days.

On Wednesday, the Duchess cancelled her scheduled appearance at a London dinner gala celebrating the 200-year anniversary of Prince Albert’s birth. She also pulled out of Remembrance Day activities on Thursday, according to the BBC.

The Duchess had been due to lay commemorative wreaths, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at the 91st Field of Remembrance event at Westminster Abbey.