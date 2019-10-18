

Exclusive by Max Foster and David Wilkinson, CNN





The Duchess of Cambridge has given her first ever television news interview, telling CNN exclusively that the royal tour of Pakistan with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has been "really special."

Kate told CNN the five-day official trip had allowed the couple to see a lot of the country.

"It was amazing seeing some of the geography yesterday, but then to see some of the community activities today has been really special," the duchess said, Prince William standing alongside her.

The duchess spoke to CNN during an engagement in the city of Lahore Thursday where the royal couple were visiting SOS Children's Village, a charitable organization established in the late 1970s. The project provides 150 orphaned children with a home and family structure, and, according to the organization, helps kids develop into happy, confident and resilient adults.

"William and I really wanted to come and see an SOS Children's Village like this," Kate continued. "There's so many vulnerable women here but they've really used their positivity and the support that the Village here provides them ... to support and protect the next generation of children in their care and give them the best possible start to their future lives."

Moments before, Kate impressed the gathered crowd by delivering the opening remarks of her speech in Urdu.

"You have shown us too that it is not simply a term that describes the relationship between blood relatives," the duchess said. "Instead it describes those special bonds we share with those who make us feel safe and supported. It is the quality of those relationships that matters."

She continued, "Together as a village you are transforming children's lives and providing them with strong foundations to support all their families.

"Here, women who were once vulnerable, now play the most vital of roles as mothers and it is most heartening to see that you are not doing this alone."

Kate ended the address as she began, in Urdu, wishing three children a happy birthday.

The couple were on the penultimate day of their tour, which saw them join a cricket match at the National Cricket Academy before visiting the Badshahi Mosque known as the most iconic Islamic site in Lahore.

The royals also visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The engagement was no doubt a poignant moment for the future heir to the throne as his late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, previously visited the medical facility as a guest of now Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

At the hospital, the couple visited the children's ward and spent time with patients undergoing treatment before meeting with several families.