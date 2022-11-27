Britain Princess Diana's dress

British designer Elizabeth Emanuel stands beside a replica of an evening gown she designed for then-Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, in London, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Emanuel recreated the dress for her own archive and to show another side of Diana, who Emanuel believes has been misrepresented by "The Crown," the popular Netflix series that has brought the story of the princess and her ill-fated marriage to a new generation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) British designer Elizabeth Emanuel stands beside a replica of an evening gown she designed for then-Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, in London, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Emanuel recreated the dress for her own archive and to show another side of Diana, who Emanuel believes has been misrepresented by "The Crown," the popular Netflix series that has brought the story of the princess and her ill-fated marriage to a new generation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LIVE UPDATES SOON | Canada names starting lineup for crunch Croatia clash

The Canadian men’s national team returns to the FIFA World Cup pitch on Sunday to face Croatia, where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.

Protests of strict COVID-19 lockdown measures hit Shanghai, Beijing

Protests against China's strict 'zero-COVID' policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deadly apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi led to questions over such rigid anti-virus measures.

Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees

Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees -- those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travelers don't like the expense, and hosts don't like charging them, either.

