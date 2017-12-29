Brazilians honour sea goddess in Rio de Janeiro
A faithful carries flowers as an offering for Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a ceremony that is part of traditional New Year's celebrations on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 9:12PM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Hundreds of practitioners of Brazil's Afro-Brazilian Candomble and Umbanda faiths have gathered at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to honour the sea goddess Yemanja in a traditional New Year tribute.
A large statue of the goddess in flowing white and blue robes was carried by truck to the beach on Friday.
Worshippers were mostly dressed in white as they launched their offerings to Yemanja: small boats with flowers and bowls with candles and fruits. Night-long music and dancing follow the offerings.
Candomble was brought to Brazil by West African slaves at the beginning of the 19th centuries. Umbanda is an Afro-Brazilian religion that blends African traditions with Roman Catholicism and indigenous American beliefs.
