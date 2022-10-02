Bolsonaro, Lula head to runoff vote after polarizing Brazil election

Followers of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, react to partial results after general election polls closed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Followers of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, react to partial results after general election polls closed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bolsonaro, Lula head to runoff vote after polarizing Brazil election

Brazil's top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office..

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium

    A minute of silence was observed before soccer matches around the world on Sunday in honour of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives, and top players, coaches and leagues sent condolences and messages of support.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social