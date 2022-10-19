Blasts kill at least 8 at Myanmar's Insein Prison

A parcel-reception desk at the entrance of the Insein prison is damaged after an explosion, on Oct. 19, 2022. (Military True News Information Team via AP) A parcel-reception desk at the entrance of the Insein prison is damaged after an explosion, on Oct. 19, 2022. (Military True News Information Team via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social