Biden clinches nomination and Trump is getting closer, ushering in general election
U.S. President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday, overcoming concerns about his leadership from within his own party as the 2024 presidential contest shifts to a general election rematch that many voters do not want.
Donald Trump, too, was on pace to secure his party's nomination despite serious political and practical liabilities of his own. The Republican former president, a defendant in four felony cases, also won Georgia but was just shy of the threshold needed to clinch the GOP nomination with votes still being collected across Mississippi, Washington state and Hawaii.
Overall, Tuesday marked a crystalizing moment for a nation uneasy with its choices in 2024.
There is no longer any doubt that the fall general election will feature a rematch between two flawed and unpopular presidents. And that rematch -- the first featuring two U.S. presidents since 1912 -- will almost certainly deepen the nation's searing political and cultural divides over the eight-month grind that lies ahead.
In a statement, Biden celebrated the nomination while casting Trump as a serious threat to democracy.
Trump, Biden said, "is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America."
He continued, "I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party -- and our country -- in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever."
On the eve of Tuesday's primaries, Trump acknowledged that Biden would be the Democratic nominee, even as he unleashed a new attack on the president's age.
"I assume he's going to be the candidate," Trump said of Biden on CNBC. "I'm his only opponent other than life, life itself."
Despite their tough talk, both Biden and Trump are grappling with glaring flaws.
Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases involving his handling of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, among other alleged crimes. He's also facing increasingly pointed questions about his policy plans and relationships with some of the world's most dangerous dictators. Trump met privately on Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has rolled back democracy in his country.
The 81-year-old Biden is working to assure a skeptical electorate that he's still physically and mentally able to thrive in the world's most important job.
He's also dealing with dissension within his party's progressive base, which is furious that he hasn't done more to stop Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Last month in Michigan, a related protest "uncommitted" vote attracted more than 100,000 votes and actually secured two Democratic delegates.
Ahead of Tuesday's vote, a scattering of lawn signs across Seattle urged primary participants to vote "uncommitted" as well, with some signs reading: "Over 30,000 dead. Vote Ceasefire by Tuesday 3/12."
Moments after Bella Rivera, 26, dropped off her ballot at a drop box in Seattle, they said they hoped that by voting "uncommitted" that it would serve as a wakeup call for the Democratic party.
"If you really want our votes, if you want to win this election, you're going to have to show a little bit more either support of Palestinian liberation -- that's something that's very important to us -- and ceasing funds to Israel," said Rivera, a preschool teacher who uses they/them pronouns.
Meanwhile, Trump is on pace to win the number of delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination.
He picked up an additional 11 delegates ahead of Tuesday's primaries when the Texas Republican Party announced it was awarding all of the state's 161 delegates to the former president, based on results from last week's primary. The Texas GOP had been planning to award 11 delegates at the state party convention in May, but national party rules require the delegates to be awarded based on the presidential primary, which Trump won overwhelmingly.
That put Trump just 126 delegates short of the 1,215 needed to win the Republican nomination at the party's national convention this summer. There are 161 Republican delegates at stake on Tuesday in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington state and Hawaii.
With a strong showing on Tuesday, Trump can sweep all the delegates in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state. Hawaii allocates delegates proportionally so other candidates could win a few, even with a small share of the vote.
Not certain he will hit the mark, Trump's campaign has not planned a big victory party like it did last week when hundreds packed his Mar-a-Lago club for a Super Tuesday celebration with drinks and passed hors d'oeuvres.
On the ground in Georgia, retiree Donna Graham said she would have preferred another Republican nominee over Trump, but she said there's no way she'd ever vote for Biden in the general election.
"He wasn't my first choice, but he's the next best thing," Graham said of Trump. "It's sad that it's the same old matchup as four years ago."
------
Associated Press writers Hallie Golden in Seattle, Jeff Amy in Loganville, Ga., Fatima Hussein in Manchester, N.H., and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
U.S. President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday.
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some of the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, rejecting claims that the actress had made 'disparaging, hurtful and false' claims about her half-sister.
U.S. President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday.
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday appeared resistant to overturning Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 conviction for helping the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.
Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who took office aiming to steady a nation convulsed by the coronavirus pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection, clinched a second straight Democratic nomination Tuesday and set up an all-but-certain rematch with the predecessor he blames for destabilizing the country.
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations says a looming military intervention is the best chance Haiti has of uprooting gangs that are causing havoc.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some of the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
A new report commissioned by the US State Department paints an alarming picture of the “catastrophic” national security risks posed by rapidly evolving artificial intelligence, warning that time is running out for the federal government to avert disaster.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
The New York Times is fighting off Wordle 'clones,' arguing that numerous games inspired by the mega-popular word-guessing game infringe on its copyright protections.
Online grocer Spud.ca – which delivers to Calgary, Edmonton and throughout B.C., – has launched a campaign to help highlight women-led brands.
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
The owner of a unique cat that went missing from Toronto’s Casa Loma area a week ago is offering $10,000 for its safe return.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Some who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who pleaded guilty to financial crimes, including stealing more than US$22 million from the NFL team, has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and ordered to repay much of the money.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.