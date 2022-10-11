Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

Officials escort murder suspect Alan Eugene Miller away from the Pelham City Jail in Alabama, Aug. 5, 1999. Miller said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection in September 2022. Miller's attorneys wrote about his experience during the execution attempt in a court filing made in October and they are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File) Officials escort murder suspect Alan Eugene Miller away from the Pelham City Jail in Alabama, Aug. 5, 1999. Miller said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection in September 2022. Miller's attorneys wrote about his experience during the execution attempt in a court filing made in October and they are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

    An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.

