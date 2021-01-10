WASHINGTON -- At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of Wednesday's assault on the Capitol by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told a Democratic lawmaker on Sunday.

Representative Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger and member of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said McCarthy also told him the Pentagon was aware of "further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists" in the days up to and including the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Separately, the Justice Department said it had charged two more people in connection with Wednesday's events.