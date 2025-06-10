ADVERTISEMENT

World

World’s most popular TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves the US after being detained by ICE

By The Associated Press

Published

Khaby Lame opens his shirt to reveal the image of Chadwick Boseman upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in London, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.