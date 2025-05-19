ADVERTISEMENT

World

Who is Nicusor Dan, the pro-EU centrist who beat a nationalist in Romania’s tense presidential race?

By The Associated Press

Published

Presidential candidate Nicusor Dan smiles while holding a stamp before casting his ballot in the second round of the country's presidential election redo in Fagaras, Romania, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduard Vinatoru)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.