ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. scholar leaves Thailand after charges of insulting monarchy are dropped

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. political science lecturer Paul Chambers, left, of Thailand's Naresuan University, stands outside the police station in Phitsanulok, Thailand, where he was arrested on charges of insulting the monarchy. (AP Photo, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.