ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. says it’s leaving UN cultural agency UNESCO again, only 2 years after rejoining

By The Associated Press

Published

The UNESCO flag flies at its headquarters in Paris on July 22, 2025. (Thomas Padilla / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.