World

U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies spark protests in multiple U.S. cities on Labour Day

By The Associated Press

Published

Demonstrators protest against President Donald Trump's use of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops in the city during a rally at Union Station, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.