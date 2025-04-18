ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. announces plans to charge fees on Chinese ships docking at U.S. ports

By CNN

Published

A Chinese flag flies from a ship at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, on April 15, 2025. (Noah Berger/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.