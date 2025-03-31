World

U.S. airstrikes pound Yemen overnight, killing at least 3, Houthi rebels say

By The Associated Press

Published

Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.