ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.K. scientist’s remains found on Antarctic glacier 66 years on

By AFP

Published

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, wooden arrows show the distances to various cities on King George Island, Antarctica. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.