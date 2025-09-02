World

Trump’s use of National Guard during Los Angeles immigration protests is illegal, a judge rules

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting, Aug. 26, 2025, at the White House in Washington and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen at a press conference in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.