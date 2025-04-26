ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump says U.S. ships should be allowed to travel through the Panama and Suez canals for free

By Reuters

Published

Cargo ships wait in the anchor zone to cross the Panama Canal from the Pacific entrance near Panama City. Photographer: Walter Hurtado/Bloomberg (Walter Hurtado/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.